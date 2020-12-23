Foodologie Oh Snack! Jambalaya 250G

Tasty and full of veg, but no hint of any spice.
I really enjoyed this jambalaya as a light lunch, I had it with a slice of bread to mop up the sauce. Very tasty.
Delicious
So tasty and good texture. Will buy again.
Nice healthy snack that tasted fresh and full of taste. Only make sure to adjust cooking times, as three minutes in my microwave made it too hot to eat for about 10 minutes.
Great on a cold winters day
The Jambalaya Oh Snack was full of flavour and tasted fantastic as the ingredients complimented each other well and the tomato base was not too sharp. It was really filling and a great low-calorie snack to have during the day to keep you going.
Great as a snack or light meal
This is a great tasting healthy snack pot. The Jambalaya was full of flavour and was perfect as snack but I would also have it as a light meal. I will definitely be buying some more of these to kick start my new years diet.
Rich in flavour
Pleasantly surprised by these, they have a succulent taste that I cant get enough of
Warming, hearty, tasty, healthy.
I really enjoyed this jambalaya. It’s a perfect hearty comfort food to warm me up on a cold winters day like today. I haven’t had jambalaya before and was expecting something with a bit more spice or kick to it but actually I really liked the flavours of this, it’s very tomatoey like a tomato, veg and rice soup. I had it with an Aberdeen buttery/rowie and it was the perfect size meal for me. I will be buying again as it’s so tasty, very convenient and a great way for me to improve my nutritional intake. I’m a working mum in my 40s so anything that’s quick to make but also healthy is always a bonus.
This was a good side dish option, I served mine with bread. The tomatoes add a pleasant sweetness and the chickpeas bring texture and make this high in protein. I would definitely buy again. I would love to see this in a larger size too!
Nutritious snack
This is a great quick option for a light lunch or a snack. Feels so healthy but also tasty enough to look forward to!