Foodologie Oh Snack! Jambalaya 250G

Write a review
Foodologie Oh Snack! Jambalaya 250G
£ 1.70
£6.80/kg
Amounts per tub (250g, heated)
  • Energy560kJ 133kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars6.5g
    7%
  • Salt0.74g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 224kJ (53kcal)

  • A hearty blend of smoky rice, beans and chickpeas that combine to make a delicious and nutritious fresh plant-based meal.
  • Fibre
  • Protein
  • Vitamin C
  • Low fat
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250G
  • Low fat
  • Source of Vitamin A
  • Source of Vitamin C
  • Source of Thiamin (Vitamin B1)

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomato, Red Peppers, Carrots, Rice, Black Beans, Chickpeas, Onions, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Coco Aminos (Organic Coconut Nectar, Sea Salt), Vegetable Stock^1, Salt, Curry Powder, Paprika, Oregano, Black Pepper, Thyme, ^1Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Maltodextrin from Maize, Vegetables 8.3% (Onion, Carrot, Parsnip, Pumpkin), Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Turmeric, Mushrooms (White Mushrooms, Shiitake), Parsley, Concentrated Vegetable Juice (Onion, Carrot), Lovage, Garlic, Fennel Seeds

Storage

Keep me chilled and eat within 2 days of opening. Can be frozen. Eat within 1 month of freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Heat until piping hot with lid loosely covered for approx. 3 mins. Stir halfway and stand for 2 mins after heating.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Microwave ovens vary.
Warning: I'm hot stuff so eat with caution!

Hob
Instructions: Heat in a saucepan on the hob stirring gently until piping hot.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost completely before use & stir well.

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Soupologie Ltd,
  • PO Box 76676,
  • London,
  • NW2 9TT.

Return to

  • Soupologie Ltd,
  • PO Box 76676,
  • London,
  • NW2 9TT.
  • soupologie.com

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 250g serving
Energy 224kJ (53kcal)560kJ (133kcal)
Fat 1.6g4.1g
(of which saturates)0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate 7.3g18g
(of which sugars)2.6g6.5g
Fibre 1.6g3.9g
Protein 1.8g4.5g
Salt 0.30g0.74g
Vitamin A 133μg (17% NRV*)333µg (42% NRV*)
Vitamin C 18mg (24% NRV*)47mg (59% NRV*)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 0.072mg (6% NRV*)0.18mg (16% NRV*)
*NRV : Nutrient Reference Value--
Contains 1 serving--

13 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Tasty and full of veg, but no hint of any spice.

4 stars

Tasty and full of veg, but no hint of any spice.

I really enjoyed this jambalaya as a light lunch,

5 stars

I really enjoyed this jambalaya as a light lunch, I had it with a slice of bread to mop up the sauce. Very tasty.

Delicious

5 stars

So tasty and good texture. Will buy again.

Nice healthy snack that tasted fresh and full of t

4 stars

Nice healthy snack that tasted fresh and full of taste. Only make sure to adjust cooking times, as three minutes in my microwave made it too hot to eat for about 10 minutes.

Great on a cold winters day

5 stars

The Jambalaya Oh Snack was full of flavour and tasted fantastic as the ingredients complimented each other well and the tomato base was not too sharp. It was really filling and a great low-calorie snack to have during the day to keep you going.

Great as a snack or light meal

5 stars

This is a great tasting healthy snack pot. The Jambalaya was full of flavour and was perfect as snack but I would also have it as a light meal. I will definitely be buying some more of these to kick start my new years diet.

Rich in flavour

5 stars

Pleasantly surprised by these, they have a succulent taste that I cant get enough of

Warming, hearty, tasty, healthy.

5 stars

I really enjoyed this jambalaya. It’s a perfect hearty comfort food to warm me up on a cold winters day like today. I haven’t had jambalaya before and was expecting something with a bit more spice or kick to it but actually I really liked the flavours of this, it’s very tomatoey like a tomato, veg and rice soup. I had it with an Aberdeen buttery/rowie and it was the perfect size meal for me. I will be buying again as it’s so tasty, very convenient and a great way for me to improve my nutritional intake. I’m a working mum in my 40s so anything that’s quick to make but also healthy is always a bonus.

This was a good side dish option, I served mine wi

5 stars

This was a good side dish option, I served mine with bread. The tomatoes add a pleasant sweetness and the chickpeas bring texture and make this high in protein. I would definitely buy again. I would love to see this in a larger size too!

Nutritious snack

5 stars

This is a great quick option for a light lunch or a snack. Feels so healthy but also tasty enough to look forward to!

