Poeto Vegan Spanish Style Tortilla 500G

Amazing
Tastes great amazing! Easy and quick to prepare. Tesco are doing great with their vegan range!
Fried Potato (44%) [Potato, Sunflower Oil], Reconstituted Dried Cooked Whole Chickpeas (35%), Fried Onion (12%) [Onion, Olive Oil, Salt], Olive Oil, Salt, Vegetable Fibre [Pea Fibre, Sugar Cane, Bamboo], Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Modified Potato Starch
Keep refrigerated 0ºC to 4ºC and once opened use within 24hrsUse By: See Pack
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 3 mins 900W 3 mins
Place on a microwaveable plate and heat on full power.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Shallow fry 4 mins. Fry in a little oil, in a covered pan over a medium heat for 4 minutes, turning the omelette after 2 minutes.
Pack Contains 4 Servings
500g
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Per serving Quarter of a pack (125g) contains
|Energy
|635kJ
|794kJ
|-
|152kcals
|190kcals
|Fat
|6.7g
|8.4g
|of which is Saturates
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|19.0g
|23.8g
|of which Sugars
|1.2g
|1.5g
|Protien
|3.4g
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.76g
|0.95g
|Pack Contains 4 Servings
|-
|-
