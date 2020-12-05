By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Poeto Vegan Spanish Style Tortilla 500G

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.75
£5.50/kg

Product Description

  • Potato, Chickpea, and Onion Vegan Omelette
  • Authentically Spanish
  • Ready in 3 Minutes
  • Gluten-Free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Fried Potato (44%) [Potato, Sunflower Oil], Reconstituted Dried Cooked Whole Chickpeas (35%), Fried Onion (12%) [Onion, Olive Oil, Salt], Olive Oil, Salt, Vegetable Fibre [Pea Fibre, Sugar Cane, Bamboo], Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Modified Potato Starch

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0ºC to 4ºC and once opened use within 24hrsUse By: See Pack

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3 mins 900W 3 mins
Place on a microwaveable plate and heat on full power.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Shallow fry 4 mins. Fry in a little oil, in a covered pan over a medium heat for 4 minutes, turning the omelette after 2 minutes.

Number of uses

Pack Contains 4 Servings

Name and address

  • Supplied by:
  • Atlantica Fine Foods (UK),
  • Centenary House,
  • Peninsula Park,
  • Rydon Lane,
  • Exeter,

  • Atlantica Fine Foods (UK),
  • Centenary House,
  • Peninsula Park,
  • Rydon Lane,
  • Exeter,
  • EX2 7XE.
  • Atlantica Fine Foods (Ireland),
  • Century House,
  • Harrods Cross Road,
  • Dublin 6W.
  • www.atlantica-uk.com

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsPer serving Quarter of a pack (125g) contains
Energy635kJ794kJ
-152kcals190kcals
Fat6.7g8.4g
of which is Saturates0.8g1.0g
Carbohydrate19.0g23.8g
of which Sugars1.2g1.5g
Protien3.4g4.3g
Salt0.76g0.95g
Pack Contains 4 Servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Amazing

5 stars

Tastes great amazing! Easy and quick to prepare. Tesco are doing great with their vegan range!

