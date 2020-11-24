By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fancy Plants Mangoes & Passion Fruit Parfait 120G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Fancy Plants Mangoes & Passion Fruit Parfait 120G
£ 1.80
£15.00/kg

Product Description

  • Cultured Coconut Parfait with Fruit, Chia Seed, Added Calcium & Vitamin D
  • Rinse - Pot - Recycle
  • Rinse - Lid - Recycle
  • Fancy Plants is a trade mark used under licence
  • Plant-based
  • 1% for the Planet
  • Source of omega-3, fibre & vitamin D
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 120G
  • Source of omega-3, fibre & vitamin D

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Milk (78.5%), Fruit Compote (16%) (Cane Sugar, Mangoes (21%), Passion Fruit Juice Concentrate (19%), Water, Chia Seed (10%), Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring), Inulin, Tapioca Starch, Thickener (Guar Gum), Calcium Phosphate, Vitamin D2, Cultures (Streptococcus Thermophilus, Lactobacillus Bulgaricus)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Keep refrigerated 1-7°C

Name and address

  • Fancy Plants®,
  • 45 Broad Street,
  • Stamford,
  • Lincolnshire,
  • PE9 1PX.

Return to

  • Fancy Plants®,
  • 45 Broad Street,
  • Stamford,
  • Lincolnshire,
  • PE9 1PX.
  • www.fancyplants.com
  • Facebook, Instagram @fancyplantsuk
  • hello@fancyplants.com

Net Contents

120g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:Per 120g Serving:
Energy 572kJ/138kcal686kJ/165kcal
Fat 9.7g12g
of which Saturates8.3g9.9g
Carbohydrates9.4g11g
of which Sugars 6.7g8.1g
Fibre 4.2g5.0g
Protein 1.3g1.5g
Salt 0.02g0.02g
Calcium 109mg131mg (16% *)
Vitamin D20.63μg0.80μg (16% *)
Omega 3 ALA322mg386mg
*NRV = Nutrient reference value of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

