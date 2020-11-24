Fancy Plants Mangoes & Passion Fruit Parfait 120G

Product Description
- Cultured Coconut Parfait with Fruit, Chia Seed, Added Calcium & Vitamin D
- Plant-based
- Source of omega-3, fibre & vitamin D
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Milk (78.5%), Fruit Compote (16%) (Cane Sugar, Mangoes (21%), Passion Fruit Juice Concentrate (19%), Water, Chia Seed (10%), Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring), Inulin, Tapioca Starch, Thickener (Guar Gum), Calcium Phosphate, Vitamin D2, Cultures (Streptococcus Thermophilus, Lactobacillus Bulgaricus)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts.
Storage
Keep refrigerated 1-7°C
Name and address
- Fancy Plants®,
- 45 Broad Street,
- Stamford,
- Lincolnshire,
- PE9 1PX.
Return to
- www.fancyplants.com
- Facebook, Instagram @fancyplantsuk
- hello@fancyplants.com
Net Contents
120g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Per 120g Serving:
|Energy
|572kJ/138kcal
|686kJ/165kcal
|Fat
|9.7g
|12g
|of which Saturates
|8.3g
|9.9g
|Carbohydrates
|9.4g
|11g
|of which Sugars
|6.7g
|8.1g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|5.0g
|Protein
|1.3g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.02g
|0.02g
|Calcium
|109mg
|131mg (16% *)
|Vitamin D2
|0.63μg
|0.80μg (16% *)
|Omega 3 ALA
|322mg
|386mg
|*NRV = Nutrient reference value of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
