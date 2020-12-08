Daim Chocolate Cheesecake 800G

Product Description
- A baked cheesecake on a chocolate flavoured biscuit base topped with Milk Chocolate and Daim Pieces.
- A delicious cheesecake on a chocolate biscuit base topped with Smooth Milk Chocolate and Crunchy Daim Pieces.
- Daim is a trademark of Mondeléz International Group used under license.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal Certification Europe
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
Biscuit Crumb (18%), (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate (E500), Ammonium Bicarbonate (E503), Salt), Single Cream (Milk), Milk Chocolate (11%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Skimmed Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (8%) (Whole Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Milk Solids, Salt, Cornflour, Lactic Culture (Milk)), Sugar, Daim (7%) (Sugar, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Almonds (3%), Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Modified Whey (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin (E322), Glazing Agents: Gum Arabic, Maltodextrin), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Whole Egg, Water, Tapioca Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Cornflour, Flavouring, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Emulsifier: Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Starter Culture (Milk)
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for other Tree Nut (Walnut, Pecan, Pistachio and Hazelnut) and Peanut allergy sufferers due to manufacturing methods.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C. Once defrosted keep at +5°C and consume within 24 hours.Do Not Refreeze!
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Instructions: For best results, remove all packing whilst product is frozen. Place on a serving tray or plate and defrost covered in a refrigerator (5 °C) for approximately 7-8 hours.
Number of uses
Servings per pack 12
Name and address
- Vittles Foods Ltd,
- 62 Boston Road,
- Beaumont Leys,
- Leicester,
- UK,
- LE4 1AW.
Return to
- If you have any comments about our cake, please contact hello@vittlescakes.co.uk quoting the information in the Best Before Box.
- Vittles Foods Ltd,
- 62 Boston Road,
- Beaumont Leys,
- Leicester,
- UK,
- LE4 1AW.
- Please visit www.vittlescakes.co.uk
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 67g Serving
|Energy (kj)
|1582
|1060
|Energy (kcal)
|379
|254
|Fat (g)
|22.4
|15.0
|of which saturates (g)
|11.6
|7.8
|Carbohydrates (g)
|37.8
|25.3
|of which sugars (g)
|20.8
|13.9
|Protein (g)
|6.0
|4.0
|Salt (g)
|0.4
|0.3
|Sodium (mg)
|147
|98.5
|Servings per pack 12
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020