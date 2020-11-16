By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heat & Enjoy Saag Aloo 300G Aloo 300G

Heat & Enjoy Saag Aloo 300G Aloo 300G
£ 3.00
£10.00/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy777kJ 187kcal
    9%
  • Fat12.4g
    18%
  • Saturates5.0g
    25%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 777kJ

Product Description

  • Potato in a tomato, spinach, onion and butter sauce.
  • Clean - Tray - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • Sleeve - Recycle
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (38%), Tomato, Spinach, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Extract, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Coriander Powder, Salt, Black Mustard Seed, Cumin Seed, Sugar, Cumin Powder, Fenugreek Leaf, Green Chilli Purée, Turmeric Powder, Milk Proteins.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins Remove film lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 3 mins / 900W 2 mins 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values½ of a pack (150g)Per 100g
Energy777kJ518kJ187kcal125kcal
Fat12.4g8.3g
Saturates5.0g3.3g
Carbohydrate13.7g9.1g
Sugars4.0g2.7g
Fibre3.1g2.1g
Protein3.5g2.3g
Salt0.6g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

