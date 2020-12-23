Foodologie 5 A Day Burrito Bowl Plant Pot 400G

Really liked this one. Lots of tasty vegetables, l
Really liked this one. Lots of tasty vegetables, low in calories. Great handy meal to have on the go.
Great as a quick and easy meal to have after work.
Great as a quick and easy meal to have after work. Very good for you and so flavoursome too. Would buy again!
Taste needs improvement but a healthy alternative!
Overall this is a really healthy dish which is perfect if you want something nutritious but don't fancy having to make something from scratch. I feel as though some of the ingredients in this could do with a bit of an improvement but overall it is filling and great to have for lunch or dinner. Would have again.
A great healthy way to enjoy the taste of a burrit
A great healthy way to enjoy the taste of a burrito! Nice chunky healthy vegetables, giving you your 5 a day. Lovely flavours and fills you up. Highly recommend.
Bought this for me and my son had a taste. Loved i
Bought this for me and my son had a taste. Loved it. Will be buying again at 5 portions of veg in one meal.
Nice healthy fresh food option, packed full of nat
Nice healthy fresh food option, packed full of natural tasting flavours and hearty beans. Just watch your dates as I collected my bowl on a Monday and the Best Before End date was Wednesday.
Beautifully balanced
This plant pot based was beautifully balanced beans and spices, great flavoursome, a wonderful way of getting your 5 a day. It was so easy quick and nutritious to boot. From the pot to table in just few min when you are short of time and want a nutritious meal, this is less than 300 calories and is ready to eat no prep required. Oh and it's fat free too and protein packed. Definately recommend it.
Pot Wonder
I bought the Burrito Bowl Plant Pot to take to work for my lunch and was pleasantly surprised by the quality of the product and how satisfied I was after eating it. The pot was full of vegetables and with some fantastic flavours and had a thick consistency that kept me full all afternoon
I love burritos and this was a bit of a healthier
I love burritos and this was a bit of a healthier version so I also enjoyed this. It's easy to cook and great as a healthy meal.
Definately filling and well worth the price
Definitely filling and well worth the price