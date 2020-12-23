By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Foodologie 5 A Day Burrito Bowl Plant Pot 400G

4.9(13)Write a review
Foodologie 5 A Day Burrito Bowl Plant Pot 400G
£ 2.40
£6.00/kg
Amounts per tub (400g, heated)
  • Energy1003kJ 248kcal
    12%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars12g
    13%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 251kJ (62kcal)

Product Description

  • Meet the family...
  • Facebook and Instagram @soupologie
  • You'll be bowled over with the abundance of beans, sweet potato and tomato in this burrito bowl.
  • Fat free**, high in fibre, a source of protein and yes, all 5 of your 5 a day, make sure you savour every last mouthful of goodness!
  • **≤0.5g/100g
  • 100% Recyclable
  • 5 of Your 5 a Day
  • 248 kcal
  • Protein 11g
  • Fat Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Free from the 14 Main Allergens
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Fat Free
  • Source of Vitamin A
  • Source of Folic Acid
  • Source of Fibre
  • Source of Protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Black Beans (20%), Sweet Potato (20%), Red Pepper Concentrate (7%), Carrot Concentrate (4%), Tomato Concentrate (3%), Rice, Sweetcorn, Vegetable Stock^1, Nutritional Yeast, Coriander, Lime Juice, Garlic, Curry Powder (Coriander, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Salt, Chilli, Cinnamon, Cloves, Black Pepper), Salt, Paprika, Black Pepper, ^1Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Maltodextrin from Maize, Vegetables 8.3% (Onion, Carrot, Parsnip, Pumpkin), Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Turmeric, Mushrooms (White Mushrooms, Shiitake), Parsley, Concentrated Vegetable Juice (Onion, Carrot), Lovage, Garlic, Fennel Seeds

Storage

Keep me chilled and eat within 2 days of opening. Can be frozen. Eat within 1 month of freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Heat until piping hot with lid loosely covered for approx. 3 mins. Stir halfway and stand for 2 mins after heating.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Microwave oven vary.
Warning: I'm hot stuff so eat with caution!

Hob
Instructions: Heat in a saucepan on the hob stirring gently until piping hot.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost completely before use and stir well before heating.

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Soupologie Limited,
  • PO Box 76676,
  • London,
  • NW2 9TT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Soupologie Limited,
  • PO Box 76676,
  • London,
  • NW2 9TT,
  • UK.
  • soupologie.com

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 400g serving
Energy 251kJ (62kcal)1003kJ (248kcal)
Fat 0g1.9g
(of which saturates)0g0.4g
Carbohydrate 11g44g
(of which sugars)3.0g12g
Fibre 2.9g12g
Protein 2.8g11g
Salt 0.30g1.2g
Vitamin A 135µg (17% NRV*)541µg (68% NRV*)
Folate43mg (22% NRV*)172mg (86% NRV*)
Magnesium 20mg (5% NRV*)80mg (21% NRV*)
*NRV : Nutrient Reference Value--

13 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Really liked this one. Lots of tasty vegetables, l

5 stars

Really liked this one. Lots of tasty vegetables, low in calories. Great handy meal to have on the go.

Great as a quick and easy meal to have after work.

5 stars

Great as a quick and easy meal to have after work. Very good for you and so flavoursome too. Would buy again!

Taste needs improvement but a healthy alternative!

4 stars

Overall this is a really healthy dish which is perfect if you want something nutritious but don't fancy having to make something from scratch. I feel as though some of the ingredients in this could do with a bit of an improvement but overall it is filling and great to have for lunch or dinner. Would have again.

A great healthy way to enjoy the taste of a burrit

5 stars

A great healthy way to enjoy the taste of a burrito! Nice chunky healthy vegetables, giving you your 5 a day. Lovely flavours and fills you up. Highly recommend.

Bought this for me and my son had a taste. Loved i

5 stars

Bought this for me and my son had a taste. Loved it. Will be buying again at 5 portions of veg in one meal.

Nice healthy fresh food option, packed full of nat

5 stars

Nice healthy fresh food option, packed full of natural tasting flavours and hearty beans. Just watch your dates as I collected my bowl on a Monday and the Best Before End date was Wednesday.

Beautifully balanced

5 stars

This plant pot based was beautifully balanced beans and spices, great flavoursome, a wonderful way of getting your 5 a day. It was so easy quick and nutritious to boot. From the pot to table in just few min when you are short of time and want a nutritious meal, this is less than 300 calories and is ready to eat no prep required. Oh and it's fat free too and protein packed. Definately recommend it.

Pot Wonder

5 stars

I bought the Burrito Bowl Plant Pot to take to work for my lunch and was pleasantly surprised by the quality of the product and how satisfied I was after eating it. The pot was full of vegetables and with some fantastic flavours and had a thick consistency that kept me full all afternoon

I love burritos and this was a bit of a healthier

5 stars

I love burritos and this was a bit of a healthier version so I also enjoyed this. It's easy to cook and great as a healthy meal.

Definately filling and well worth the price

5 stars

Definitely filling and well worth the price

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

