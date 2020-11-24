By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Chocolate & Salted Creme Sundae 110G

Wicked Kitchen Chocolate & Salted Creme Sundae 110G
£ 1.30
£11.82/kg

New

Each pot (110g)
  • Energy1161kJ 278kcal
    14%
  • Fat12.8g
    18%
  • Saturates10.8g
    54%
  • Sugars20.0g
    22%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1161kJ

Product Description

  • Rice and coconut based salted caramel mousse, rice and coconut based chocolate mousse with a layer of chocolate and salted caramel sauces topped with dark chocolate chocolate drops.
  • Layers of Salted Caramel, VEGAN chocolate mousse & chocolate ganache with chocolate chips, this is crazy
  • Pack size: 110G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Rice, Caramel (3.5%) [Sugar, Water], Dried Glucose Syrup, Inulin, Dark Chocolate Drops [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Coconut Cream (2.5%), Cocoa Powder, Alcohol, Dark Chocolate (1%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maltodextrin, Citrus Fibre, Corn Starch, Thickener (Carrageenan), Modified Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Contains alcohol..

Recycling info

Tag. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

110g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach pot (110g)Per 100g
Energy1161kJ1055kJ278kcal253kcal
Fat12.8g11.6g
Saturates10.8g9.8g
Carbohydrate34.3g31.2g
Sugars20.0g18.2g
Fibre5.4g4.9g
Protein1.2g1.1g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Contains alcohol..

