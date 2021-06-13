Yazoo Choc-Hazelicious Flavoured Milk 400Ml

Delicious!
I like this enormously. Before I tried it, I suspected it might be barely distinguishable from the ordinary chocolate flavour in the same series (which is nice too), but the strong hazelnut flavour of this drink makes it very different. But the hazelnut flavour doesn't overpower the chocolate - the balance is just right for my taste. This is enjoyable either as a drink on its own or added to a bowl of breakfast cereal. I like the fact it is UHT milk so you don't need to store it in the fridge until opening it (though I think you might struggle not to consume the whole bottle in one go, making further storage unnecessary!) This is a limited edition, so one day the manufacturer will replace it with another new flavour. I hope next time they try something more adventurous such as pineapple, mango, or blackcurrant.