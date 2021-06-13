We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Yazoo Choc-Hazelicious Flavoured Milk 400Ml

Yazoo Choc-Hazelicious Flavoured Milk 400Ml
£ 1.00
£0.25/100ml
Per 200 ml
  • Energy526 kJ 124 kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 263kJ /

Product Description

  • Chocolate & Hazelnut flavoured milk drink (UHT)
  • 2-4-1 Entry
  • To Alton Towers Resort & Thorpe Park Resort
  • This is your voucher; please bring with you on day of visit.
  • This voucher entitles the holder to one free entry per full paying adult from 21/03/2020 to 21/10/2021 at Alton Towers Theme Park or Thorpe Park Resort. Only one free entry per entry voucher. The voucher can only be used once and cannot be used with any other promotion or discount, nor with any existing reservation made or ticket booked online, via an App or by phone. Offer is not valid at any secondary ticketed events/Fright Nights/hotel events/concerts/Dungeon/Xmas events/ Fireworks events at Alton Towers Resort or Thorpe Park Resort during the promotional period. This voucher can be used only if presented and surrendered in person at Alton Towers Theme Park or Thorpe Park Resort. The Voucher and Code have no cash value. Sale prohibited. Please plan ahead to avoid disappointment, checking opening times, dates when this promotion is not valid, age/height restrictions etc.
  • Exclusions apply - full terms and conditions, enquiry and attraction details at www.yazoo.com/promo, www.altontowers.com/tandcs or www.thorpepark.com/terms-conditions
  • Plastic - Bottle - Widely Recycled
  • Plastic - Lid - Check Locally
  • Plastic - Sleeve - Not Currently Recycled
  • Yazoo is a brand of FrieslandCampina nourishing by nature®
  • That's nuts!
  • I'm high in protein and have all the goodness of milk!
  • Source of calcium and vitamin B2
  • No artificial sweeteners or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400ML
  • High in protein
  • Source of calcium
  • Source of vitamin B2

Information

Ingredients

Semi Skimmed Milk, Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (1%), Stabilisers: Cellulose, Cellulose Gum and Carrageenan, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Best Before: See capOnce opened, treat as fresh milk and keep refrigerated.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled Lid. Check Locally Sleeve. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • FrieslandCampina,
  • Horsham,
  • RH12 1JF.

Return to

  • FrieslandCampina,
  • Horsham,
  • RH12 1JF.

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 200ml
Energy 263kJ /526kJ /
-62kcal124kcal (6%*)
Fat 1.4g2.8g (4%*)
- of which saturates 0.9g1.8g (9%*)
Carbohydrate 8.8g17.6g (7%*)
- of which sugars 8.6g17.2g (19%*)
Protein 3.2g6.4g (13%*)
Salt 0.12g0.24g (4%*)
Calcium 105mg210mg (26%*)
Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) 0.1mg0.2mg (15%*)
*RI = Reference intake--
Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
This pack contains 2 servings--

Delicious!

5 stars

I like this enormously. Before I tried it, I suspected it might be barely distinguishable from the ordinary chocolate flavour in the same series (which is nice too), but the strong hazelnut flavour of this drink makes it very different. But the hazelnut flavour doesn't overpower the chocolate - the balance is just right for my taste. This is enjoyable either as a drink on its own or added to a bowl of breakfast cereal. I like the fact it is UHT milk so you don't need to store it in the fridge until opening it (though I think you might struggle not to consume the whole bottle in one go, making further storage unnecessary!) This is a limited edition, so one day the manufacturer will replace it with another new flavour. I hope next time they try something more adventurous such as pineapple, mango, or blackcurrant.

