Squeaky Bean Chicken Keebab Style Sandwich Slice 90G

Product Description
- Plant-based chicken style slices made from wheat gluten with natural flavouring
- Product packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Remove Top Film Before Recycling Card Tray
- Ready-to-eat
- Wildly delicious plants
- High in protein
- Source of fibre
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Wheat Gluten (36%), Chickpea Flour, Durum Wheat Flour, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Soya Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Whole Grain Wheat, Sea Salt), Coconut Oil, Yeast Extract, Iodised Salt [Sea Salt, Potassium Iodate (0.007%], Potato Flakes, Wheat Flour, Natural Flavouring, Dextrose, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Onion, Rye Sourdough, Spices, Herbs
Allergy Information
- May also not be suitable for customers with an allergy to Celery, Mustard, Nut (Almond), Milk [Lactose] and Egg due to manufacturing methods., Strict controls are in place to prevent cross contamination, but for severe allergy sufferers, we advise that this product is not suitable.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date.Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Squeaky Bean®,
- Discovery House,
- 11 Wells Place,
- RH1 3AS.
Return to
- Squeaky Bean®,
- Discovery House,
- 11 Wells Place,
- RH1 3AS.
- www.squeakybean.co.uk
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|924kJ / 219kcal
|Fat
|5.7g
|of which saturates
|2.9g
|Carbohydrates
|8.0g
|of which sugars
|2.8g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|Protein
|32g
|Salt
|2.8g
