Bol Whole Roasted Firecracker Cauliflower 516G

Bol Whole Roasted Firecracker Cauliflower 516G
£ 4.00
£7.76/kg

Product Description

  • Whole Roasted Firecracker Cauliflower with an edamame sesame seed crumb and a sweet teriyaki drizzle
  • For more information on our range, our packaging and our promises, visit www.bolfoods.com
  • Crispy yet tender, our indulgently spiced cauliflower is the perfect vegan meal for two.
  • Our Japanese firecracker, whole roasted cauliflower comes ready marinated with a paprika, red chilli and cayenne pepper blend. Topped with an edamame and sesame seed crumb, pair with wok fried greens and sticky jasmine rice and finish it all off with our sweet teriyaki drizzle.
  • Perfect as a vegan main for two.
  • Be sure to check out the inside sleeve of the packaging for the full recipe card.
  • Since 2015, we've been focusing on how we can make plant-powered food east to enjoy when you are short on time. Just tasty food that will make you feel great on every level and won't cost the earth - planet or penny wise.
  • No preaching. No judgement. And nothing artificial. Just plants, made delicious.
  • Eat plants, love life.
  • Paul, Founder
  • 95% plastic free packaging
  • Rinse before recycling
  • Our tray and sleeve are 100% recyclable, just give your tray a quick rinse before popping in the recycling. The film and sachet are not yet recyclable.
  • Dinner for 2 made easy & delicious
  • Vegetarian & vegan friendly
  • Low in saturated fat and salt
  • Source of fibre
  • Pack size: 516G
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Cauliflower (83%), Teriyaki Drizzle (8%) (Sugar, Water, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Salt, Sugar, Wheat Flour), Rice Vinegar, Demerara Sugar, Corn Starch), Firecracker Marinade (7%) (Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Shea Oil), Spices (Paprika, Cracked Red Chilli, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper), Dried Garlic, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Dried Tomato, Colour: Paprika Extract, Acid (Citric Acid), Garlic Extract, Onion Extract), Edamame Beans (Soya), Black Sesame Seeds, Sesame Seeds

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Keep chilled (0-5 ° C)Once opened, eat within 24 hours. For use by date see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 220 ° C Fan/220 ° C/Gas mark 7
Remove sleeve, sachet & film
220°C Fan 40 mins
Place in centre of the oven and cook for 40 minutes
Drizzle over with sweet teriyaki drizzle
All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only. Always ensure your food is piping hot before eating.

Produce of

Handmade in the UK in small batches

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve your firecracker cauliflower with wok fried greens, sticky jasmine rice and a generous topping of our sweet teriyaki drizzle.
  • Then jazz it up
  • Chopped red chillies
  • A twist of lime
  • Toasted cashews

Name and address

  • BOL,
  • The Veg Pad,
  • 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
  • London,
  • W2 6LG,
  • UK.

Net Contents

516g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper half of packRI* per serving
Energy kJ464119814%
Energy kcal11128714%
Fat 7.018.126%
of which saturates 0.92.412%
Carbohydrate 8.522.08%
of which sugars 6.617.019%
Fibre 1.84.5
Protein 2.66.814%
Salt 0.290.7513%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Amazing! Gonna be on my Xmas dinner list for sure!

5 stars

Amazing! Gonna be on my Xmas dinner list for sure!!! Loved this healthy option! Go vegan!!!!

