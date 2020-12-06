Bol Whole Roasted Firecracker Cauliflower 516G

Amazing! Gonna be on my Xmas dinner list for sure!
Amazing! Gonna be on my Xmas dinner list for sure!!! Loved this healthy option! Go vegan!!!!
Cauliflower (83%), Teriyaki Drizzle (8%) (Sugar, Water, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Salt, Sugar, Wheat Flour), Rice Vinegar, Demerara Sugar, Corn Starch), Firecracker Marinade (7%) (Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Shea Oil), Spices (Paprika, Cracked Red Chilli, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper), Dried Garlic, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Dried Tomato, Colour: Paprika Extract, Acid (Citric Acid), Garlic Extract, Onion Extract), Edamame Beans (Soya), Black Sesame Seeds, Sesame Seeds
Keep chilled (0-5 ° C)Once opened, eat within 24 hours. For use by date see front of pack.
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 220 ° C Fan/220 ° C/Gas mark 7
Remove sleeve, sachet & film
220°C Fan 40 mins
Place in centre of the oven and cook for 40 minutes
Drizzle over with sweet teriyaki drizzle
All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only. Always ensure your food is piping hot before eating.
Handmade in the UK in small batches
516g
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per half of pack
|RI* per serving
|Energy kJ
|464
|1198
|14%
|Energy kcal
|111
|287
|14%
|Fat
|7.0
|18.1
|26%
|of which saturates
|0.9
|2.4
|12%
|Carbohydrate
|8.5
|22.0
|8%
|of which sugars
|6.6
|17.0
|19%
|Fibre
|1.8
|4.5
|Protein
|2.6
|6.8
|14%
|Salt
|0.29
|0.75
|13%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
