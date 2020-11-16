By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Heat & Enjoy Cajun Spiced Wedges 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Heat & Enjoy Cajun Spiced Wedges 300G
£ 3.00
£10.00/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy918kJ 219kcal
    11%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 918kJ

Product Description

  • Potato wedges coated in a batter with spices.
  • For amazing prizes, offers & fun stuff follow us on Facebook & Instagram.
  • Wedges of sliced potato coated in lightly spiced batter
  • Clean - Tray - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • Sleeve - Recycle
  • ©Copyright 2020
  • Wedges of sliced potato coated in lightly spiced batter
  • 20 mins oven
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (86%), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt, Potato Starch, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonates), Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Black Pepper Extract, Paprika Extract, Ground Black Pepper, Chilli Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Cumin Powder, Turmeric Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 18-20 mins Place wedges on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values½ of a pack (133g**)Per 100g
Energy918kJ690kJ219kcal164kcal
Fat7.6g5.7g
Saturates0.9g0.7g
Carbohydrate31.9g24.0g
Sugars0.5g0.4g
Fibre3.4g2.5g
Protein3.9g2.9g
Salt1.4g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 300g typically weighs 266g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Clubcard Price

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.41
£0.41/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here