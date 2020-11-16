Heat & Enjoy Cajun Spiced Wedges 300G
Product Description
- Potato wedges coated in a batter with spices.
- Clean - Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Sleeve - Recycle
- 20 mins oven
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato (86%), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt, Potato Starch, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonates), Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Black Pepper Extract, Paprika Extract, Ground Black Pepper, Chilli Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Cumin Powder, Turmeric Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 18-20 mins Place wedges on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|½ of a pack (133g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|918kJ
|690kJ
|219kcal
|164kcal
|Fat
|7.6g
|5.7g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|31.9g
|24.0g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|2.5g
|Protein
|3.9g
|2.9g
|Salt
|1.4g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 300g typically weighs 266g.
|-
|-
