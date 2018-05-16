Tesco Takeaway Meal For 2 Chicken Jalfre 1.41Kg

- Energy4523kJ 1078kcal54%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 643kJ / 153kcal
Product Description
- Marinated chicken breast in a tomato and chilli sauce. Cooked potato in a spiced tomato and onion sauce. Cooked basmati rice with spices. Naan bread with onion seeds. Fried onion, gram flour, coriander and spices.
- Pilau Rice Bombay Potatoes 4 Onion Bhajis 2 Naan Breads
- Pack size: 1.41KG
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Following the preparation guidelines opposite. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove outer packaging. Onion bhajis and naan bread are not suitable for microwave heating. Pierce film lid several times on the chicken jalfrezi. Remove film from the Bombay potatoes and pilau rice and decant into ovenproof dishes and cover. Remove all packaging from the naan bread and onion bhajis. Place the chicken jalfrezi on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-15 minutes. Add the onion bhajis to the baking tray along with the Bombay potatoes and heat for a further 5 minutes. Add the pilau rice to the baking tray and heat for a further 10 minutes. Sprinkle the naan bread with water and place on the baking tray for the final 5 minutes of heating. Stir the chicken jalfrezi, Bombay potatoes and pilau rice well before serving with the naan bread and onion bhajis. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins
Microwave
Instructions: Each container must be heated separately.
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Chicken Jalfrezi
800W 6 mins/900W 5 mins 30 secs
Bombay Potatoes
800W 3 mins 30 secs /900W 3 mins
Pilau Rice
800W 2 mins/900W 1 min 30 secs
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Grill
Instructions: Oven or microwave heat the chicken jalfrezi, Bombay potatoes and pilau rice. Oven heat the onion bhajis. Remove all packaging. Sprinkle the naan bread with water and place under a pre-heated medium grill for 2 minutes. Turn once. Naan bread 2 mins
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1.41kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a meal (703g)
|Energy
|643kJ / 153kcal
|4523kJ / 1078kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|39.0g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|17.9g
|125.6g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|20.9g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|19.6g
|Protein
|6.6g
|46.3g
|Salt
|0.6g
|4.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (33%), Onion, Tomato Purée, Tomato, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Green Chilli, Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Coriander Powder, Cornflour, Coriander Leaf, Salt, Paprika, Lemon Juice, Cumin Powder, Soya Oil, Palm Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Turmeric Powder, Chilli Powder, Fenugreek, Cumin Seed, Cardamom, Black Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel, Ginger Powder, Mace, Star Anise, Basil, Sunflower Oil, Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g ½ of a pack (230g) Energy 427kJ / 102kcal 981kJ / 234kcal Fat 3.9g 9.0g Saturates 0.5g 1.2g Carbohydrate 4.0g 9.2g Sugars 3.9g 9.0g Fibre 3.0g 6.9g Protein 11.2g 25.8g Salt 0.6g 1.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- 2 onion bhajis
- Energy1021kJ 246kcal12%
- Fat16.3g23%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars5.2g6%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1042kJ / 251kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Onion, Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Red Chilli Purée, Cayenne Pepper, Onion Seed, Rice Flour, Salt, Turmeric Powder.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 2 onion bhajis (98g) Energy 1042kJ / 251kcal 1021kJ / 246kcal Fat 16.6g 16.3g Saturates 1.3g 1.2g Carbohydrate 17.0g 16.6g Sugars 5.3g 5.2g Fibre 4.9g 4.8g Protein 5.9g 5.8g Salt 0.6g 0.6g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- ½ of a pack
- Energy713kJ 169kcal8%
- Fat2.0g3%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 570kJ / 135kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Basmati Rice], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom, Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g ½ of a pack (125g) Energy 570kJ / 135kcal 713kJ / 169kcal Fat 1.6g 2.0g Saturates 0.1g 0.1g Carbohydrate 26.8g 33.5g Sugars 0.2g 0.3g Fibre 1.0g 1.3g Protein 2.8g 3.5g Salt 0.3g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One naan bread
- Energy1266kJ 300kcal15%
- Fat7.0g10%
- Saturates1.5g8%
- Sugars1.4g2%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1266kJ / 300kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Yogurt (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphates), Onion Seed, Salt.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One naan bread (100g) Energy 1266kJ / 300kcal 1266kJ / 300kcal Fat 7.0g 7.0g Saturates 1.5g 1.5g Carbohydrate 49.1g 49.1g Sugars 1.4g 1.4g Fibre 3.3g 3.3g Protein 8.6g 8.6g Salt 1.0g 1.0g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- ½ of a pack
- Energy541kJ 129kcal6%
- Fat4.8g7%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars5.1g6%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 361kJ / 86kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Potato (35%), Tomato, Onion, Tomato Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Green Chilli Purée, Coriander Powder, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Coriander, Cumin Powder, Curry Leaf, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Seed, Black Mustard Seed.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g ½ of a pack (150g) Energy 361kJ / 86kcal 541kJ / 129kcal Fat 3.2g 4.8g Saturates 0.3g 0.4g Carbohydrate 11.5g 17.2g Sugars 3.4g 5.1g Fibre 2.3g 3.4g Protein 1.8g 2.7g Salt 0.5g 0.8g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
