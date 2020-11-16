Heat & Enjoy Paneer & Potato Tikka 425G
- Energy1425kJ 343kcal17%
- Fat25.4g36%
- Saturates8.3g42%
- Sugars8.6g10%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1425kJ
Product Description
- Diced potato and paneer medium fat soft cheese in a tomato, garlic and chilli sauce with peas.
- Rich, creamy tikka masala sauce with paneer, potato and peas
- Clean - Tray - Recycle
- Clean - Lid - Recycle
- Label - Don't Recycle
- Main
- 4 mins microwave
- Chilli rating - Mild - 1
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 425G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato (18%), Onion, Paneer Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (16%), Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Yogurt (Milk), Peas, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Green Chilli Purée, Colour (Paprika Extract), Salt, Coriander, Sugar, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Smoked Paprika, Ground Garam Masala [Coriander, Cinnamon, Cumin, Cardamom, Clove, Fennel, Dill], Turmeric Powder, Fenugreek Leaf, Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Paprika, Clove Powder, Ginger Powder, Lemon Oil, Cardamom Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Bay Leaf Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove outer label and lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. (For oven reheat please see base of pack).
Remove outer label.
Slightly loosen one side of the lid. Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins 30 secs
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle Sleeve. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
425g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/2 of a pack (212g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1425kJ
|672kJ
|343kcal
|162kcal
|Fat
|25.4g
|12.0g
|Saturates
|8.3g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|16.5g
|7.8g
|Sugars
|8.6g
|4.1g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|1.7g
|Protein
|10.4g
|4.9g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
