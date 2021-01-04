By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Foodologie 5 A Day Greek Style Briami 400G

4.5(13)Write a review
Foodologie 5 A Day Greek Style Briami 400G
£ 2.40
£6.00/kg
Clubcard Price
Amounts per tub (400g, heated)
  • Energy1107kJ 277kcal
    13%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates0.7g
    3%
  • Sugars9.8g
    11%
  • Salt1.2g
    19%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 277kJ (69kcal)

  • Comforting, vibrantly delicious, good mood food! We've delicately enhanced the flavour of this twist on a classic Briami, using a beautiful blend of herbs and spices, for you to savour and enjoy. Celebrate in the knowledge that you're also smashing your 5 a day. Woohoo!
  • Free from the 14 Main Allergens
  • 100% Recyclable
  • 5 of your 5 a Day
  • 277 Kcal
  • Protein 11g
  • Low Fat
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Low Fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Chickpeas (20%), Aubergine (20%), Red Pepper Concentrate (7%), Carrot Concentrate (4%), Tomato Concentrate (3%), Buckwheat, Onions, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Salt, Vegetable Stock^1, Ground Coriander, Oregano, Paprika, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, ^1Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Maltodextrin from Maize, Vegetables 8.3% (Onion, Carrot, Parsnip, Pumpkin), Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Turmeric, Mushrooms (White Mushrooms, Shiitake), Parsley, Concentrated Vegetable Juice (Onion, Carrot), Lovage, Garlic, Fennel Seeds

Storage

Keep me chilled and eat within 2 days of opening. Can be frozen. Eat within 1 month of freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Heat until piping hot with lid loosely covered for approx. 3 mins. Stir halfway and stand for 2 mins after heating.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Warning: I'm hot stuff so eat with caution!
Microwave ovens vary.

Hob
Instructions: Heat in a saucepan on the hob stirring gently until piping hot.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost completely before use and stir well before heating.

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Soupologie Limited,
  • PO Box 76676,
  • London,
  • NW2 9TT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Soupologie Limited,
  • PO Box 76676,
  • London,
  • NW2 9TT,
  • UK.
  • soupologie.com

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 400g serving
Energy 277kJ (69kcal)1107kJ (277kcal)
Fat 1.9g7.7g
(of which saturates)0.2g0.7g
Carbohydrate 8.9g35g
(of which sugars)2.5g9.8g
Fibre 2.6g10g
Protein 2.8g11g
Salt 0.29g1.2g

13 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

A healthy, tasty pot, which was perfect for lunch!

5 stars

A healthy, tasty pot, which was perfect for lunch! I loved it

Add seasoning at your discretion!

2 stars

It's healthy, vegan and a good price but these bowls lack in taste. So for those alike, if you have some additional salt, pepper, garlic, paprika, parsley or whichever other condiments tickle your fancy you're safe.

Moorish and healthy

5 stars

I completely love the flavours of a Briami and was delighted to find this product. It was full of scrumptious ingredients but also complete with nutrition and taste. Highly recommend the product.

Would buy again

5 stars

I'm a big fan of Briamis but am unusually a bit sceptical of once you find in a pot as it is not fresh and the ingredients and taste suffers as a result. This is completely different however. It is full of all the ingredients you would expect in a Briami without sacrificing on quality, with all the nutrition and good taste and flavour you would associate with a good briami. Would buy again

I love Mediterranean food so this is right up my s

5 stars

I love Mediterranean food so this is right up my street. It's good size pot for lunch or dinner, filling, but light at the same time.

A quick and tasty dinner

5 stars

I love to try new products and the Greek Style Briami was a great find. It was quick and easy to prepare and can be eaten straight out of the pot. The dish was very fresh tasting and contained just the right amount of herbs to make my taste buds water. This dish is perfect after a long day when you don't have the energy to cook and just want to sit down and relax, but still, feel you have had some home-cooked food.

If you want a milder flavour, then this is for you

4 stars

My least favourite but still a great lunch. Just needs a bit of some salt

Wow

5 stars

Absolutely stunning. Chunky aubergine and whole chickpeas providing a variety of textures wrapped in a richly spiced sauce. Great lunch.

Great product!

5 stars

I love this product. It contains 5 of your 5 a day. I love the tastes and favours in this one, so tasty!

This was a great, healthy and warming option for l

4 stars

This was a great, healthy and warming option for lunch and I loved how it was high in protein as well as being one of my 5 a day. The flavours worked well together and the chickpeas added some bite and texture.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

