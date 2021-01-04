Foodologie 5 A Day Greek Style Briami 400G

A healthy, tasty pot, which was perfect for lunch!
A healthy, tasty pot, which was perfect for lunch! I loved it
Add seasoning at your discretion!
It's healthy, vegan and a good price but these bowls lack in taste. So for those alike, if you have some additional salt, pepper, garlic, paprika, parsley or whichever other condiments tickle your fancy you're safe.
Moorish and healthy
I completely love the flavours of a Briami and was delighted to find this product. It was full of scrumptious ingredients but also complete with nutrition and taste. Highly recommend the product.
Would buy again
I'm a big fan of Briamis but am unusually a bit sceptical of once you find in a pot as it is not fresh and the ingredients and taste suffers as a result. This is completely different however. It is full of all the ingredients you would expect in a Briami without sacrificing on quality, with all the nutrition and good taste and flavour you would associate with a good briami. Would buy again
I love Mediterranean food so this is right up my street. It's good size pot for lunch or dinner, filling, but light at the same time.
A quick and tasty dinner
I love to try new products and the Greek Style Briami was a great find. It was quick and easy to prepare and can be eaten straight out of the pot. The dish was very fresh tasting and contained just the right amount of herbs to make my taste buds water. This dish is perfect after a long day when you don't have the energy to cook and just want to sit down and relax, but still, feel you have had some home-cooked food.
If you want a milder flavour, then this is for you
My least favourite but still a great lunch. Just needs a bit of some salt
Wow
Absolutely stunning. Chunky aubergine and whole chickpeas providing a variety of textures wrapped in a richly spiced sauce. Great lunch.
Great product!
I love this product. It contains 5 of your 5 a day. I love the tastes and favours in this one, so tasty!
This was a great, healthy and warming option for lunch and I loved how it was high in protein as well as being one of my 5 a day. The flavours worked well together and the chickpeas added some bite and texture.