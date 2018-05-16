Plant Chef Butternut, Mushroom & Chestnut Wreath 400g S2 FFTO

- Energy1296kJ 310kcal16%
- Fat15.6g22%
- Saturates5.4g27%
- Sugars8.4g9%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 712kJ
Product Description
- Filo pastry pie filled with butternut squash, mushroom and chestnut mix in Madeira wine sauce, topped with breadcrumb, pumpkin seed, parsley, sunflower seed and sweetened dried cranberry mix.
- Crispy filo pastry wreath filled with a hearty mix of butternut squash, chestnuts and mushrooms, all cooked in a rich blend of Madeira wine, white wine, brandy and spices for a festive flavour. Inspired by the popular Christmas decoration, festive wreaths are often displayed on peoples doors during December. Serve as a vegan centrepiece with potatoes, parsnips and carrots for a delicious Christmas meal. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Butternut Squash (44%), Mushroom (20%), Onion, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chestnuts (5%), Pumpkin Seed, White Wine, Madeira Wine, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Brandy, Palm Fat, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Thyme, Parsley, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Tarragon, Sage, Nutmeg, Sunflower Seed, Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil], Cracked Black Pepper, Soya Protein Isolate, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Wheat Starch, Maize Starch.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Insert. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Box. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (182g**)
|Energy
|712kJ
|1296kJ
|170kcal
|310kcal
|Fat
|8.6g
|15.6g
|Saturates
|2.9g
|5.4g
|Carbohydrate
|16.9g
|30.8g
|Sugars
|4.6g
|8.4g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|4.7g
|Protein
|5.1g
|9.3g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 364g.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020