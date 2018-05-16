By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Plant Chef Butternut, Mushroom & Chestnut Wreath 400g S2 FFTO

Product Description

  • Filo pastry pie filled with butternut squash, mushroom and chestnut mix in Madeira wine sauce, topped with breadcrumb, pumpkin seed, parsley, sunflower seed and sweetened dried cranberry mix.
  • Crispy filo pastry wreath filled with a hearty mix of butternut squash, chestnuts and mushrooms, all cooked in a rich blend of Madeira wine, white wine, brandy and spices for a festive flavour. Inspired by the popular Christmas decoration, festive wreaths are often displayed on peoples doors during December. Serve as a vegan centrepiece with potatoes, parsnips and carrots for a delicious Christmas meal. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Butternut Squash (44%), Mushroom (20%), Onion, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chestnuts (5%), Pumpkin Seed, White Wine, Madeira Wine, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Brandy, Palm Fat, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Thyme, Parsley, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Tarragon, Sage, Nutmeg, Sunflower Seed, Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil], Cracked Black Pepper, Soya Protein Isolate, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Wheat Starch, Maize Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Insert. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Box. Recycle

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (182g**)
Energy712kJ1296kJ170kcal310kcal
Fat8.6g15.6g
Saturates2.9g5.4g
Carbohydrate16.9g30.8g
Sugars4.6g8.4g
Fibre2.6g4.7g
Protein5.1g9.3g
Salt0.5g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 364g.--

