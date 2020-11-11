Kallo Organic Sriracha 6 Stock Cubes 66G

Product Description
- Organic Sriracha Stock Cubes
- Design: bigfish.co.uk
- Just So You Know:
- Our palm oil is responsibly sourced and we're certified by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil.
- RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil™, Certified RSPO 4-0147-11-100-00
- EU Organic - ES-ECO-026-VAS, EU/Non EU Agriculture
- Organic
- Spicy & Sweet
- Plant Based
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- No added MSG
- Gluten & lactose free
- For Curries, Chillis & More
- Add Taste, Nothing Else
- Vegetarian and vegan friendly
- Pack size: 66G
Information
Ingredients
Sea Salt, Sustainable Palm Oil *, Vegetables* (Tomato*, Onion*, Red Pepper* 0.6%), Potato Starch*, Spices* (Garlic* 3%, Chilli* 2%, Turmeric*), Sugar*, Yeast Extract*, Chilli Natural Flavour, *Certified Organic
Allergy Information
- May contain Celery.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use
- Dissolve one Kallo Organic Sriracha Stock Cube in 500ml of boiling water and add to recipe.
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Kallo Foods Ltd,
- River View,
- Surrey,
- GU17 9AB.
Distributor address
- Wessanen Nederland Holding BV,
- Hoogoorddreef 5.,
- 1101 BA Amsterdam Zuidoost.
Return to
- Drop Us a Line:
- Kallo Foods Ltd,
- River View,
- Surrey,
- GU17 9AB.
- 0345 602 1519
- consumerservices@kallofoods.com
- For all things Kallo, visit: www.kallo.com
Net Contents
6 x 11g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy:
|30kJ/7kcal
|Fat:
|0.4g
|of which saturates:
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate:
|0.6g
|of which sugars:
|0.3g
|Protein:
|0.1g
|Salt:
|0.9g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020