The Vegetarian Butcher Magic Mince 200g
New
- Energy529 kJ 125 kcal6%
- Fat0.5 g<1%
- Saturates0.1 g<1%
- Sugars2 g<1%
- Salt1.3 g27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 529 kJ/125 kcal
Product Description
- Magic Mince high protein soy-based mince
- Discover all our recipes on our website, www.TheVegetarianButcher.co.uk
- Each serving of our plant based protein has 48% of your daily protein needs and contains only 125kcal - not to mention that it's low in Saturated Fat too!
- Work your plant based magic with The Vegetarian Butcher's Magic Mince! These soy-based crumbs are as versatile as the original and keep their texture, even in sauces and oven dishes. It's 100% vegan yet you won't believe that it's not meat as it's so distinguishable from the original. Our Magic Mince can be enjoyed in a wide range of dishes so why not add a little magic to your spaghetti bolognese, lasagna, or chilli sin carne? This tasty little number can easily win over any meat-lover whilst being better for you and the environment.
- Our Magic Mince is enchantingly delicious and high in protein & fibre, whilst dodging most of the saturated fat and cholesterol found in animal based meat. Just like workhorses were replaced by tractors a hundred years ago, animals will be replaced by sustainable new techniques that produce meat from legumes and grains. All of our ‘meat' lessens the impact on the environment of traditional animal agriculture and meat. Go the extra mile with our products by swapping out animal based meat and be much more efficient in the use of land, soy, and fossil fuels. We've created the best and most delicious way to convince meat lovers that meat no longer has to come from animals - Holy Cow, that tastes good!
- Our founder, Jaap Korteweg, a 9th generation Dutch farmer, became a vegetarian after the outbreak of swine flu in the Netherlands in 1998 when he was asked to store the carcasses of millions of dead pigs in his cold storage. He thought about becoming an organic farmer, but couldn't bring himself to slaughter his own animals after they became part of the family over the years. Despite this, he still craved the taste and texture of meat. So together with producers of vegetable protein, scientists, and innovative chefs, his main goal became to develop and produce plant-based 'meat' that is as good as if not better than the original. Now he's bringing them to the UK, in both Chilled and Frozen options.
- We've created a wide range of plant based proteins, all of which are vegetarian, and more than 70% of our products are vegan. Our ambition being to become 100% vegan, but in the meantime we believe that we can have a greater impact sooner if we use today's technology to make meat-free delicious while we're developing the technology of tomorrow to become fully vegan.
- Enjoy our products as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
- Jaap Korteweg, 9th generation Dutch farmer and founder of The Vegetarian Butcher:
- "My goal is to produce delicious vegetarian meat that tastes even better than the original. Just like work horses were replaced by tractors a hundred years ago, animals will be replaced by sustainable new techniques that produce meat from legumes and grains. My ambition is to give meat lovers the experience that they are not missing out when switching to vegetarian meat"
- Jaap Korteweg
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- We're moving to recyclable packaging, the sleeves are already recyclable, the tray not yet
- The Vegetarian Butcher, Unilever and the U device are trade marks owned by the Unilever group of companies.
- High protein vegan soy based crumbs
- Go meat free without compromise
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 200G
- High protein
- Low in saturated fat
Information
Ingredients
Soy Structure (91%) (Water, Soy Protein, Barley Malt Extract), Spice Extracts, Natural Flavourings, Spirit Vinegar, Dextrose, Salt, Spices, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Herb Extracts, Iron (Ferric Pyrophosphate), Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg, Milk, and Nuts., Prepared to a vegan recipe, however not suitable for Milk and/or Egg allergy sufferers.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. After opening consume within 2 days. For use by date see front of pack.Thawed product, suitable for re-freezing on day of purchase only. This product has been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions without affecting the quality and safety of the product.
Preparation and Usage
- Cooking Instructions
- In sauce: Prepare your favourite sauce as preferred. Add our Magic Mince to your sauce and let simmer for the last 4-5 minutes of cooking, until piping hot throughout.
- From pan: Alternatively, you can pan try our Magic Mince for 4-5 minutes in a little oil and use it in any dish you like.
- Let your culinary creativity run wild!
- Enjoy while warm.
- These are guidelines only as appliances may vary.
- Product must be cooked until piping hot throughout.
Number of uses
1 portion = 100g (pack contains 2 portions)
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- TVB,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion**
|%* Per portion**
|Energy
|529 kJ/125 kcal
|529 kJ/125 kcal
|6 %
|Fat
|0.5 g
|0.5 g
|<1 %
|of which saturates
|0.1 g
|0.1 g
|<1 %
|Carbohydrate
|2.9 g
|2.9 g
|of which sugars
|2 g
|2 g
|<1 %
|Fibre
|6.4 g
|6.4 g
|Protein
|24 g
|24 g
|Salt
|1.3 g
|1.3 g
|27 %
|Iron
|4.2 mg (30%NRV)
|4.2 mg (30%NRV)
|Vitamin B12
|1.05 µg (42%NRV)
|1.05 µg (42%NRV)
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
|*% of reference intake of an average adult (8400k/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** 1 portion = 100g (pack contains 2 portions)
|-
|-
|-
