Foodologie 5 A Day Turmeric & Lentil Daal 400G

Great on its own or with rice
I wasn't exactly sure what to expect from this Foodologie tumeric and daal pot but I though I gave it a try. No regrets. This product is absolutely delicious. Its like a mild curry full of flavour and all the goodness. I mixed it with rice for lunch to take to work. I would recommend this product.
Fabulous and flavourous
Totally loved this foodologie plant pot it was packed with flavour lovely wholesome lentils and warmth from the turmeric. This high protien packed plant meal in a pot is a great way of getting your 5 a day it is also low in fat and only 213 calories. It was nutritious and tasty and quick and easy especially useful if you are in a hurry and want a quick and easy meal in a pot.
A nutritious meal for one
I was pleasantly surprised by the taste of this tumeric and lentil daal by Foodologie. It is packed full of flavour and texture. It is a little spicy but it was not at all too powerful. An excellent, quick and easy meal that is full of goodness.
Veggie-licious
A very tasty tomatoey/red pepper based vegetable curry is how I would describe this! It actually wasn’t as I was expecting based on the name and the picture (the product has a much darker orange red colour), however I really enjoyed it. It was only afterwards I checked the ingredients and saw it’s only 3% lentils, I would usually put much more in a daal, but instead this is jam packed with veg which is great from a health perspective. I found it quite filling, and it has a medium spice. The flavour is very good and it’s great to find a healthy convenience food for those days when I’m in a rush, and it’s something more substantial than my usual soups plus has more portions of veg.
Tasty and nutritious lentils !!!
A lovely pot of yummyness, such a good way to get your "5 a day". Tasty and nutritious, I love lentils but this isn't boring as lentil dishes often are. We are with freshly cooked naan breads and it was delicious. Will definitely buy this again.
I mixed this with some eggs to bake a curry cake -
I mixed this with some eggs to bake a curry cake - a favourite low calorie recipe among Slimming World followers. It was delicious! The daal is lovely and rich, with a curry smell. Not to strong in curry though - you may wish to add more if you like them hot. I didn't need to add any other seasoning. Great that it's gluten free!