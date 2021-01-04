By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Foodologie 5 A Day Turmeric & Lentil Daal 400G

5(6)Write a review
Foodologie 5 A Day Turmeric & Lentil Daal 400G
£ 2.40
£6.00/kg
Clubcard Price
Amounts per tub (400g, heated)
  • Energy831kJ 213kcal
    10%
  • Fat8.4g
    12%
  • Saturates0.7g
    3%
  • Sugars12g
    13%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 208kJ (53kcal)

  • This fragrant, lightly spiced Plant Pot is high in fibre and full of flavour. Packed with super food goodness, you'll nourish and warm your body with all 5 of your 5-a-day in this simply daal-icious dish! Enjoy!
  • Free from the 14 main allergens.
  • 100% Recyclable
  • 5 of Your 5 a Day
  • 213 Kcal
  • High in fibre
  • Protein Source
  • Low Fat
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Protein Source
  • Low Fat
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Water, Onions (20%), Spinach (20%), Red Pepper Concentrate (8%), Carrot Concentrate (5%), Tomato Concentrate (3%), Lentils (3%), Rapeseed Oil, Curry Powder (Coriander, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Salt, Chilli, Cinnamon, Cloves, Black Pepper), Vegetable Stock^1, Turmeric (0.3%), Salt, Black Pepper, ^1Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Maltodextrin from Maize, Vegetables 8.3% (Onion, Carrot, Parsnip, Pumpkin), Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Turmeric, Mushrooms (White Mushrooms, Shiitake), Parsley, Concentrated Vegetable Juice (Onion, Carrot), Lovage, Garlic, Fennel Seeds

Storage

Keep me chilled and eat within 2 days of opening. Can be frozen. Eat within 1 month of freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Heat until piping hot with lid loosely covered for approx. 3 mins. Stir halfway and stand for 2 mins after heating.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Microwave ovens vary.
Warning: I'm hot stuff so eat with caution!

Hob
Instructions: Heat in a saucepan on the hob stirring gently until piping hot.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost completely before use and stir well before heating.

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Soupologie Limited,
  • PO Box 76676,
  • London,
  • NW2 9TT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Soupologie Limited,
  • PO Box 76676,
  • London,
  • NW2 9TT,
  • UK.
  • soupologie.com

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 400g serving
Energy 208kJ (53kcal)831kJ (213kcal)
Fat 2.1g8.4g
(of which saturates)0.2g0.7g
Carbohydrate 5.3g21g
(of which sugars)3.0g12g
Fibre 2.2g8.9g
Protein 2.1g8.3g
Salt 0.30g1.2g
Iron 0.85mg (6.25% NRV*)3.4mg (25% NRV*)
Folate40µg (20% NRV*)160µg (80% NRV*)
Vitamin C 6.5mg (8% NRV*)26mg (32% NRV*)
*NRV : Nutrient Reference Value--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great on its own or with rice

5 stars

I wasn't exactly sure what to expect from this Foodologie tumeric and daal pot but I though I gave it a try. No regrets. This product is absolutely delicious. Its like a mild curry full of flavour and all the goodness. I mixed it with rice for lunch to take to work. I would recommend this product.

Fabulous and flavourous

5 stars

Totally loved this foodologie plant pot it was packed with flavour lovely wholesome lentils and warmth from the turmeric. This high protien packed plant meal in a pot is a great way of getting your 5 a day it is also low in fat and only 213 calories. It was nutritious and tasty and quick and easy especially useful if you are in a hurry and want a quick and easy meal in a pot.

A nutritious meal for one

5 stars

I was pleasantly surprised by the taste of this tumeric and lentil daal by Foodologie. It is packed full of flavour and texture. It is a little spicy but it was not at all too powerful. An excellent, quick and easy meal that is full of goodness.

Veggie-licious

5 stars

A very tasty tomatoey/red pepper based vegetable curry is how I would describe this! It actually wasn’t as I was expecting based on the name and the picture (the product has a much darker orange red colour), however I really enjoyed it. It was only afterwards I checked the ingredients and saw it’s only 3% lentils, I would usually put much more in a daal, but instead this is jam packed with veg which is great from a health perspective. I found it quite filling, and it has a medium spice. The flavour is very good and it’s great to find a healthy convenience food for those days when I’m in a rush, and it’s something more substantial than my usual soups plus has more portions of veg.

Tasty and nutritious lentils !!!

5 stars

A lovely pot of yummyness, such a good way to get your "5 a day". Tasty and nutritious, I love lentils but this isn't boring as lentil dishes often are. We are with freshly cooked naan breads and it was delicious. Will definitely buy this again.

I mixed this with some eggs to bake a curry cake -

5 stars

I mixed this with some eggs to bake a curry cake - a favourite low calorie recipe among Slimming World followers. It was delicious! The daal is lovely and rich, with a curry smell. Not to strong in curry though - you may wish to add more if you like them hot. I didn't need to add any other seasoning. Great that it's gluten free!

Usually bought next

Foodologie 5 A Day Burrito Bowl Plant Pot 400G

£ 2.40
£6.00/kg

Foodologie 5 A Day Greek Style Briami 400G

£ 2.40
£6.00/kg
Clubcard Price

Foodologie 5 A Day Roasted Roots Plant Pot 400G

£ 2.40
£6.00/kg

Foodologie 5 A Day Chilli Verde Plant Pot 400G

£ 2.40
£6.00/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here