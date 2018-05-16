Cadbury Minis Mix 240g

Product Description
- Assortment of solid and filled milk chocolate eggs.
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- www.cocoalife.org
- Miniature Eggs...
- ...lots of fun!
- Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Perfect for easter egg hunts
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Rapeseed), Whey Powder (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (E442, E476, Soya Lecithins), Wheat Flour, Milk Fat, Flavourings, Blanched Almonds, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Starch, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dried Egg White, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Raising Agents (E503, E501, E500), Acidity Regulator (E524), Whey Permeate (from Milk), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids: 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain other Nuts.
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2189 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|524 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|29 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|16 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|60 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|57 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.7 g
|-
|Protein
|5.7 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.24 g
|6 g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
