Heat & Enjoy Sweet & Sour Chicken Balls 315G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Sweet & Sour Sauce: Once chicken balls are heated, leave to stand for 2 minutes and place sachet in a cup of boiling water for 2 minutes. Remove carefully with tongs and serve together. Sweet and sour sauce sachet is not suitable for microwave or oven heating.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Oven cook

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Remove sachet and place to one side. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins



200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins

