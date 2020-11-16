Heat & Enjoy Sweet & Sour Chicken Balls 315G
Offer
- Energy1118kJ 266kcal13%
- Fat8.0g11%
- Saturates3.0g15%
- Sugars8.2g9%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 761kJ/
Product Description
- Chicken breast coated in batter served with a sweet and sour sauce.
- For amazing prizes, offers & fun stuff follow us on Facebook & Instagram heat&enjoyuk
- Sleeve - Recycle
- Clean - Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Sachet - Don't Recycle
- ©Copyright 2020 SC0396
- Chinese style golden, battered chicken balls with a sweet and sour dipping sauce
- 20 mins oven
- Pack size: 315G
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (45%), Water, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Starch, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Tomato Purée, Salt, Dextrose, Ginger Purée, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonates), Corn Starch, Colour (Paprika Extract), Soya Bean, Wheat, Yeast, Cinnamon Powder, Made using Thai Chicken
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Sweet & Sour Sauce: Once chicken balls are heated, leave to stand for 2 minutes and place sachet in a cup of boiling water for 2 minutes. Remove carefully with tongs and serve together. Sweet and sour sauce sachet is not suitable for microwave or oven heating.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Remove sachet and place to one side. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Remove sachet and place to one side. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Heat & Enjoy,
- 40 Cumberland Avenue,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7RQ.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- To get in touch: If you are not entirely satisfied with this product then please send this packaging to the address below, stating where and when it was purchased and your comment. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Heat & Enjoy,
- 40 Cumberland Avenue,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7RQ.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- Freephone 1800248123
Net Contents
315g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When heated according to instructions Per 100g
|When heated according to instructions 1/2 of a pack (147g)
|%RI*
|RI*
|Energy
|761kJ/
|1118kJ/
|13%
|8400kJ/
|-
|181kcal
|266kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|8.0g
|11%
|70g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|3.0g
|15%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|20.8g
|30.6g
|Sugars
|5.6g
|8.2g
|9%
|90g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.1g
|Protein
|11.8g
|17.3g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.1g
|18%
|6g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**When heated according to instructions 315g typically weighs 294g
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020