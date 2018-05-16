Montezuma's Last Round Peppermint Dark Chocolate 200G
Product Description
- Solid organic dark chocolate & peppermint discs
- The Last Rounds
- A brilliant, classic combination of mintiness with our award winning, rich dark chocolate. We think these are perfect for after dinner or anytime, not just after eight!
- Happy Planet, Happy People
- Since our foundation in 2000, we've worked to a set of principles we call 'Trading Fairly'. These guide everything we do, from sourcing our cocoa, to developing our products, and working with our partners. We're passionate about finding ways to reduce our impact on our beautiful planet.
- We're proud that all our packaging is either recyclable, biodegradable or compostable.
- Helen & Simon Pattinson, Co-founders
- EU Organic - GB- ORG-05, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
- 100% recyclable
- Help keep our planet beauty
- Carton, liner, pad, stickers. 100% recyclable
- Organic
- Organically Grown
- Extraordinary Chocolate
- Made without Milk
- Free From: Artificial Colourings, Gluten & GM
- Perfect of Vegans
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Organic Dark Chocolate (Organic Cocoa Mass, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Vanilla Extract) & Organic Peppermint Oil, Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 74% min
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Milk, Nuts & Peanuts
Storage
Store in a cool place
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Made by:
- Montezuma's Chocolates,
- West Sussex,
- PO20 7BT,
- UK.
Return to
- Montezuma's Chocolates,
- West Sussex,
- PO20 7BT,
- UK.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 16g (2 discs)
|Energy
|2436kj
|390kj
|-
|588kcal
|94kcal
|Fat
|44g
|7g
|Of which: saturates
|26g
|4g
|Carbohydrates
|33g
|5g
|Of which: sugars
|25g
|4g
|Fibre
|10g
|2g
|Protein
|10g
|2g
|Salt
|0.3g
|<0.1g
