Montezuma's Last Round Peppermint Dark Chocolate 200G
£ 4.00
£2.00/100g

New

Product Description

  • Solid organic dark chocolate & peppermint discs
  • The Last Rounds
  • A brilliant, classic combination of mintiness with our award winning, rich dark chocolate. We think these are perfect for after dinner or anytime, not just after eight!
  • Happy Planet, Happy People
  • Since our foundation in 2000, we've worked to a set of principles we call 'Trading Fairly'. These guide everything we do, from sourcing our cocoa, to developing our products, and working with our partners. We're passionate about finding ways to reduce our impact on our beautiful planet.
  • We're proud that all our packaging is either recyclable, biodegradable or compostable.
  • Helen & Simon Pattinson, Co-founders
  • EU Organic - GB- ORG-05, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
  • 100% recyclable
  • Help keep our planet beauty
  • Carton, liner, pad, stickers. 100% recyclable
  • Organic
  • Organically Grown
  • Extraordinary Chocolate
  • Made without Milk
  • Free From: Artificial Colourings, Gluten & GM
  • Perfect of Vegans
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Organic Dark Chocolate (Organic Cocoa Mass, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Vanilla Extract) & Organic Peppermint Oil, Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 74% min

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk, Nuts & Peanuts

Storage

Store in a cool place

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Montezuma's Chocolates,
  • West Sussex,
  • PO20 7BT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Montezuma's Chocolates,
  • West Sussex,
  • PO20 7BT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 16g (2 discs)
Energy2436kj390kj
-588kcal94kcal
Fat44g7g
Of which: saturates26g4g
Carbohydrates33g5g
Of which: sugars25g4g
Fibre10g2g
Protein10g2g
Salt0.3g<0.1g

