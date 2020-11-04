By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gu 2 Apple & Salted Caramel Sponges 2X82g

Gu 2 Apple & Salted Caramel Sponges 2X82g
£ 3.00
£1.83/100g

Product Description

  • 2 Apple & Salted Caramel Sponges
  • Gü Hot Apple & Salted Caramel Sponge Desserts: Indulge with our warm apple & salted caramel sponge dessert - a soft caramel sponge, sitting on an apple compote and topped with a layer of salted caramel sauce.
  • We're on a mission to blow the minds of pleasure seekers everywhere. Our job description is simply this: to transform each sweet moment into an explosion of pleasure. To us, it's a labour of love. A journey of joy. Every atom of cheesecake, mousse, molten middle, soufflé & chocolate spread is a little victory for us. Delicious, explosive victory. Ever since we first sneaked Gü onto the shelves of a local supermarket, we've been pouring our hearts into making these victories more widespread; from a little-known secret to a global taste phenomenon on the tongues of millions. A Gü Pud is eaten somewhere in the world every second!
  • Box - Recycle
  • Foil - Recycle
  • Ramekin - Recycle
  • Be good! Please recycle.
  • Gü is a registered trademark of Noble Desserts Holdings Limited.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 164G

Information

Ingredients

Apples (21%), Caramel (20%) (Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cream (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Milk (Sugar, Milk), Butter (Milk), Water, Guérande Salt, Thickener (Pectin)), Sugar, Salted Butter (Butter (Milk), Salt), Whipping Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Whole Egg, Soft Dark Brown Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Flour Blend (Rice, Potato, Tapioca, Maize, Buckwheat), Water, Modified Starch, Cornflour, Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Vanilla Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Apple Extract, Thickener (Gellan Gum), Cinnamon, Sea Salt, Agar

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured on a site that handles Nuts.

Storage

Keep me chilled, 0 - 5°C. Don't freeze me.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: (800W): Heat one at a time. Remove outer packaging and foil. Place ramekin into microwave and heat for 35 seconds, no longer. Then leave to rest for an additional minute before consuming.
Do not bake in the oven.

Preparation and Usage

  • Eat me hot.
  • Remove Foil, Heat Up, and Enjoy

Warnings

  • Handle glass ramekin with care.
  • Caution: the glass ramekin can be very hot.

Name and address

  • Gü,
  • Shepherds Building,
  • London,
  • W14 0DA.

Return to

  • Gü,
  • Shepherds Building,
  • London,
  • W14 0DA.
  • For more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gupuds.com

Net Contents

2 x 82g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g82g ramekin
Energy 1427 kJ1170 kJ
-340 kcal279 kcal
Fat (g)15.612.8
of which saturates (g)9.37.6
Carbohydrate (g)47.639.0
of which sugars (g)31.225.6
Fibre (g)0.50.4
Protein (g)2.21.8
Salt (g)0.70.5

Safety information

View more safety information

Handle glass ramekin with care. Caution: the glass ramekin can be very hot.

