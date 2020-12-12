Tesco Finest Colourful Cauliflower

- Energy128kJ 30kcal2%
- Fat0.7g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars2.0g2%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 128kJ / 30kcal
Product Description
- Cauliflower.
- These vibrant colours contrast wonderfully with the delicate flavour and creamy texture. At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Our cauliflowers come from trusted growers across Europe. One of our growers, TH Clements is a family owned business which has been growing cauliflower for 50 years. Neil and his skilled team grow cauliflower in the fertile silt soils of Lincolnshire where the mild coastal climate creates ideal growing conditions. Harvested and trimmed by hand, his cauliflowers are packed in the field for freshness with a delicat flavour and creamy texture.
Information
Ingredients
Cauliflower
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produce of Spain
Preparation and Usage
Remove all packaging. Wash before use. Cut away all outer leaves and stalks and break into evenly sized florets.
Microwave
800W / 900W 3½ mins / 3 mins
Place in a microwaveable dish and add 3 tablespoons of water.
Cover loosely and cook on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Hob
Time: 6-8 mins
Place in a pan of boiling water and boil gently for 6-8 minutes or until tender.
Drain well before serving.
Steam
Time: 8-10 mins
Place in a steamer for 8-10 minutes or until tender.
Cooking Warnings:
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|A serving contains
|100g contains
|Energy
|128kJ / 30kcal
|160kJ / 38kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|2.4g
|3.0g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.8g
|Protein
|2.9g
|3.6g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
