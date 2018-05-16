Tesco Whole Seabass 220-400G
- Energy1226kJ 295kcal15%
- Fat22.9g33%
- Saturates4.1g21%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1226kJ / 295kcal
Product Description
- Whole sea bass (Dicentrarchus labrax), gutted, defrosted.
- Firm white flakes with a delicate flavour. Simply season to taste and oven bake en papillote. High in Omega 3. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Responsibly sourced, with a subtle and delicate flavour and gutted for your convenience.
- Pack size: 310G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sea Bass (Fish).
Allergy Information
- Contains fish.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 150°C/Gas 4 18-22 mins. Place on lightly oiled foil on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g cooked**
|Energy
|1226kJ / 295kcal
|null / null
|Fat
|22.9g
|Saturates
|4.1g
|Carbohydrate
|2.7g
|Sugars
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|19.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|5180mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 280g typically weighs 100g.
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product will contain bones..
