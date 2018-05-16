By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Flake Easter Egg 249G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Flake Easter Egg 249G
£ 5.00
£2.01/100g

New

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg with three bars of the crumbliest, flakiest milk chocolate.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
  • Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk.
  • Approximately 6 portions per hollow shell egg
  • Cadbury Flake.
  • 3 bars per pack
  • Be a Good Egg
  • Let's Recycle
  • Plastic - Not Yet Recycled
  • Learn more at recyclenow.com
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 249G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

249g ℮

  • Each 32 g contains
    • Energy702 kJ 168 kcal
      8%
    • Fat9.0 g
      13%
    • Saturates5.3 g
      27%
    • Sugars19 g
      21%
    • Salt0.08 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2195 kJ

    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 1 Large Easter Egg
    • + 3 Flake Bars

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (32 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2195 kJ702 kJ8400 kJ /
    -525 kcal168 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 28 g9.0 g70 g
    of which Saturates 17 g5.3 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 59 g19 g260 g
    of which Sugars 58 g19 g90 g
    Fibre 2.4 g0.8 g-
    Protein 7.3 g2.4 g50 g
    Salt 0.26 g0.08 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
  • Each 25 g contains
    • Energy560 kJ 134 kcal
      7%
    • Fat7.7 g
      11%
    • Saturates4.4 g
      22%
    • Sugars14 g
      15%
    • Salt0.06 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2239 kJ

    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 1 Large Easter Egg
    • + 3 Flake Bars

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Portion (25 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2239 kJ560 kJ8400 kJ /
    -536 kcal134 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 31 g7.7 g70 g
    of which Saturates 18 g4.4 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 56 g14 g260 g
    of which Sugars 56 g14 g90 g
    Fibre 2.1 g0.5 g-
    Protein 7.3 g1.8 g50 g
    Salt 0.24 g0.06 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Cadbury Mini Eggs Medium Easter Egg 130G

£ 1.00
£7.70/kg

Cadbury Dairy Milk Easter Egg 286G

£ 5.00
£1.75/100g

New

Cadbury Mini Egg Easter Egg 231G

£ 5.00
£2.17/100g

New

Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Medium Easter Egg 128G

£ 1.00
£0.78/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here