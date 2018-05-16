FFTO Tesco Finest Serrano Ham Join 2kg

- Energy515kJ 123kcal6%
- Fat7.0g10%
- Saturates2.6g13%
- Sugars0.2g<1%
- Salt1.9g32%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 515kJ
Product Description
- Dry cured Spanish ham.
- This Spanish Serrano ham is matured for 7 months to give its characteristic rich and deep meaty flavour. Produced by a family owned business with over 70 years of experience. They're based in the foothills of the Pyrennees and work with us to select prime cuts of pork from trusted Spanish farms. Best served at room temperature. Carve in small and thin slices and serve with fresh crusty bread and Manchego cheese. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on the 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 2KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Made using Spanish Pork
Number of uses
40 Servings
Warnings
- Please handle with care and store away from children.
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
2kg
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 50g
|Per 100g
|Energy
|515kJ
|1030kJ
|123kcal
|247kcal
|Fat
|7.0g
|13.9g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|15.0g
|29.9g
|Salt
|1.9g
|3.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Please handle with care and store away from children.
