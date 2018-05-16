By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

FFTO Tesco Finest Serrano Ham Join 2kg

No ratings yetWrite a review
FFTO Tesco Finest Serrano Ham Join 2kg

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Per 50g
  • Energy515kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 515kJ

Product Description

  • Dry cured Spanish ham.
  • This Spanish Serrano ham is matured for 7 months to give its characteristic rich and deep meaty flavour. Produced by a family owned business with over 70 years of experience. They're based in the foothills of the Pyrennees and work with us to select prime cuts of pork from trusted Spanish farms. Best served at room temperature. Carve in small and thin slices and serve with fresh crusty bread and Manchego cheese. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on the 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Pack size: 2KG

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made using Spanish Pork

Number of uses

40 Servings

Warnings

  • Please handle with care and store away from children.

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2kg

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 50gPer 100g
Energy515kJ1030kJ123kcal247kcal
Fat7.0g13.9g
Saturates2.6g5.2g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.4g
Sugars0.2g0.4g
Fibre<0.1g0.1g
Protein15.0g29.9g
Salt1.9g3.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Please handle with care and store away from children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here