Wicked Kitchen Plant Protein Bowl 250G

£ 3.00
£1.20/100g

New

Each pack
  • Energy1543kJ 369kcal
    18%
  • Fat17.0g
    24%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1543kJ / 369kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted sweet potatoes, red pepper houmous, cooked quinoa, spinach and toasted pumpkin seeds.
  • Roast paprika sweet potatoes, red pepper houmous, spinach & parsley, toasted pumpkin seeds and quinoa & couscous tabbouleh salad. Plant protein packed, delish
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Roasted Sweet Potato (18%) [Sweet Potato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Paprika, Coriander, Cumin], Cooked Quinoa [Water, Quinoa], Rehydrated Couscous [Water, Couscous (Wheat)], Spinach (14%), Cooked Chickpeas [Water, Chickpeas], Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper [Red Pepper, Sunflower Oil], Toasted Pumpkin Seed, Water, Parsley, Red Onion, Cucumber, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lemon Juice, Mint, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Cornflour, Jalapeño Chilli, Garlic Purée, Salt, Garlic, Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Paprika Extract.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts, nuts, milk and egg. Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach pack (250g)Per 100g
Energy1543kJ / 369kcal617kJ / 148kcal
Fat17.0g6.8g
Saturates2.3g0.9g
Carbohydrate35.3g14.1g
Sugars10.0g4.0g
Fibre9.0g3.6g
Protein14.3g5.7g
Salt0.6g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

