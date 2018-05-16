Wicked Kitchen Plant Protein Bowl 250G
Product Description
- Roasted sweet potatoes, red pepper houmous, cooked quinoa, spinach and toasted pumpkin seeds.
- Roast paprika sweet potatoes, red pepper houmous, spinach & parsley, toasted pumpkin seeds and quinoa & couscous tabbouleh salad. Plant protein packed, delish
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Roasted Sweet Potato (18%) [Sweet Potato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Paprika, Coriander, Cumin], Cooked Quinoa [Water, Quinoa], Rehydrated Couscous [Water, Couscous (Wheat)], Spinach (14%), Cooked Chickpeas [Water, Chickpeas], Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper [Red Pepper, Sunflower Oil], Toasted Pumpkin Seed, Water, Parsley, Red Onion, Cucumber, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lemon Juice, Mint, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Cornflour, Jalapeño Chilli, Garlic Purée, Salt, Garlic, Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Paprika Extract.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts, nuts, milk and egg. Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each pack (250g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1543kJ / 369kcal
|617kJ / 148kcal
|Fat
|17.0g
|6.8g
|Saturates
|2.3g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|35.3g
|14.1g
|Sugars
|10.0g
|4.0g
|Fibre
|9.0g
|3.6g
|Protein
|14.3g
|5.7g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
