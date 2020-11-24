Castle Maclellan Luxury Orkney Crab Terrine 100G
New
Product Description
- A blend of Orkney crab with crème fraiche, lemon juice and mustard.
- Kavli Trust
- Our profits go to charity
- Our profits go to the Kavli Trust, who support humanitarian work, research and culture in the UK and around the world.
- Visit kavlitrust.com for more.
- For a delicious chef's tip, see inside sleeve
- Our love for making pâté started over 35 years ago in Kirkcudbright. Today we continue to use carefully selected British suppliers and are immensely proud of our reputation of being one of Scotland's finest pâté makers.
- Refined and refreshing, with lemon juice and local Galloway mustard
- Producers of fine Scottish pâté
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Crab (Crustacean) (50%), Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (contains Cornflour), Crème Fraiche (Milk) (6%), Rice Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice (3%), Mustard (1.5%) (Water, Barley Malt Vinegar, Mustard Seeds, Sugar, Salt), Potato Starch, Cornflour, Egg Yolk, Olive Oil, Salt, Tomato Purée, Mustard Seeds, Black Peppers, Spirit Vinegar
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Crustaceans, Eggs, Milk, Mustard
Storage
Store refrigerated below 5°C, eat within 2 days of opening and by use by date shown.For use by date see front of pack.
Produce of
Produced in Scotland
Warnings
- Care has been taken to remove all crab shell, however occasionally small pieces may remain.
Name and address
- Castle MacLellan Foods Ltd,
- Riverside,
- Dee Walk,
- Kirkcudbright,
- DG6 4DR.
Return to
- Castle MacLellan Foods Ltd,
- Riverside,
- Dee Walk,
- Kirkcudbright,
- DG6 4DR.
- We'd love to hear from you, email hello@castlemaclellan.co.uk
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as Sold
|Energy
|755kJ/181kcal
|Fat
|12.1g
|of which saturates
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|7.9g
|of which sugars
|1.4g
|Protein
|8.9g
|Salt
|1.46g
Safety information
Care has been taken to remove all crab shell, however occasionally small pieces may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020