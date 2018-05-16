We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Yellow Fin Tuna Steaks

£ 7.50
£25.00/kg
  • Energy473kJ 112kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 473kJ / 112kcal

Product Description

  • Yellowfin tuna (Thunnus albacares) steak, defrosted.
  • Wild caught tuna with a firm and meaty texture. Simply season to taste and pan fry. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains fish.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 6 mins. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a frying pan. Add steak and fry. Turn occasionally.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy473kJ / 112kcalnull / null
Fat1.0g
Saturates0.3g
Carbohydrate0.1g
Sugars0.1g
Fibre0.7g
Protein25.1g
Salt0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)-
As sold-

Safety information

