Tesco Finest Yellow Fin Tuna Steaks

- Energy473kJ 112kcal6%
- Fat1.0g1%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.1g<1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 473kJ / 112kcal
Product Description
- Yellowfin tuna (Thunnus albacares) steak, defrosted.
Wild caught tuna with a firm and meaty texture. Simply season to taste and pan fry. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Wild caught tuna with a firm and meaty texture. Simply season to taste and pan fry.
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains fish.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: 6 mins. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a frying pan. Add steak and fry. Turn occasionally.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|473kJ / 112kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|Protein
|25.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Safety information
