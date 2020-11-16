Heat & Enjoy Mac 'N' Cheese Bites 160G
Product Description
- Full fat soft cheese, cooked pasta and cheese sauce coated in a black pepper breadcrumb.
- Creamy Mac 'N' Cheese in a black pepper breadcrumb
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (20%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cooked Pasta (19%) [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (18%), Water, Cornflour, Stabilisers (Sodium Citrate, Sodium Phosphate), Tapioca Starch, Yeast, Potato Dextrin, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Wheat Starch, Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Dried Egg White, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Sugar, Paprika, Wheat Gluten, Dried Egg, Lactic Acid.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once opened, use within 1 day. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10 mins
Preparation and Usage
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Net Contents
160g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/2 of a pack (80g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|971kJ
|1214kJ
|232kcal
|291kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|16.2g
|Saturates
|5.5g
|6.9g
|Carbohydrate
|21.4g
|26.8g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.3g
|Protein
|7.0g
|8.8g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
