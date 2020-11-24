By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fancy Plants Chocolate Silky Pot 2X80g

Fancy Plants Chocolate Silky Pot 2X80g
£ 2.00
£12.50/kg

New

Product Description

  • Fancy Plants Chocolate Silky Pot 2x80g
  • 1% for the Planet
  • Fancy Plants®
  • Better for You
  • Better for the Planet
  • Everytime you buy a product from us, we make a donation to support environmental and social initiatives.
  • Plant lovers Unite
  • Fancy Plants® is here to tempt you to the plant side. Turn over a new leaf with our Deliciously Silky plant-based chocolate dessert snack, made with coconut milk and containing a Source of Fibre.
  • Rinse - Pot - Recycle
  • Rinse - Lid - Recycle
  • Sleeve - Recycle
  • Fancy Plants and Silky Pot are Trade Marks Used Under Licence.
  • Plant-based
  • Source of fibre
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 160G
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Milk (Water, Coconut Extract), Sugar, Cocoa Butter (5%), Cornflour, Chicory Root Fibre (3%), Organic Chocolate (2%) (Organic Cocoa (Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Cocoa Mass), Organic Cane Sugar, Emulsifier (Organic Sunflower Lecithin)), Cocoa Powder (2%), Thickeners (Agar, Guar Gum, Carob Gum), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids from Sunflower Oil), Natural Flavouring, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

Servings Per Package: 2 Serving Size: 80g

Name and address

  • Fancy Plants®,
  • 45 Broad Street,
  • Stamford,
  • Lincolnshire,
  • PE9 1PX.

Return to

  • Fancy a Chat? hello@fancyplants.com
  • Fancy Plants®,
  • 45 Broad Street,
  • Stamford,
  • Lincolnshire,
  • PE9 1PX.
  • www.fancyplants.com

Net Contents

2 x 80g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving
Energy751kJ/(180kcal) 601kJ/(144kcal)
Fat12g9.6g
of which saturates 8.8g7.0g
Carbohydrates18g14g
of which sugars11g8.8g
Fibre3.8g3.0g
Protein1.1g0.9g
Salt0.06g0.05g
Servings Per Package: 2 Serving Size: 80g--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

