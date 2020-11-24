Fancy Plants Chocolate Silky Pot 2X80g
Product Description
- Fancy Plants Chocolate Silky Pot 2x80g
- 1% for the Planet
- Fancy Plants®
- Better for You
- Better for the Planet
- Everytime you buy a product from us, we make a donation to support environmental and social initiatives.
- Plant lovers Unite
- Fancy Plants® is here to tempt you to the plant side. Turn over a new leaf with our Deliciously Silky plant-based chocolate dessert snack, made with coconut milk and containing a Source of Fibre.
- Rinse - Pot - Recycle
- Rinse - Lid - Recycle
- Sleeve - Recycle
- Fancy Plants and Silky Pot are Trade Marks Used Under Licence.
- Plant-based
- Source of fibre
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 160G
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Milk (Water, Coconut Extract), Sugar, Cocoa Butter (5%), Cornflour, Chicory Root Fibre (3%), Organic Chocolate (2%) (Organic Cocoa (Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Cocoa Mass), Organic Cane Sugar, Emulsifier (Organic Sunflower Lecithin)), Cocoa Powder (2%), Thickeners (Agar, Guar Gum, Carob Gum), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids from Sunflower Oil), Natural Flavouring, Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain Hazelnuts.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
Servings Per Package: 2 Serving Size: 80g
Name and address
Return to
- Fancy a Chat? hello@fancyplants.com
- www.fancyplants.com
Net Contents
2 x 80g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving
|Energy
|751kJ/(180kcal)
|601kJ/(144kcal)
|Fat
|12g
|9.6g
|of which saturates
|8.8g
|7.0g
|Carbohydrates
|18g
|14g
|of which sugars
|11g
|8.8g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|3.0g
|Protein
|1.1g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.06g
|0.05g
