Eye Wedel Ptasie Mleczko In Milk Chocolate 360G

best treat ever!!
best treat ever!!
Super Milk Chocolate
Super Milk Chocolate
Just delicious
Delicious! Light and so tasty. I buy them for my friends and they all love them!
these are the best thing ever, we aways buy them f
these are the best thing ever, we aways buy them for holidays to enjoy
The best chocolate marshmallows that stays soft!
I love these chocolate covered marshmallows as they’re just the right amount of chocolate that’s not too thick with a thin coating! I’ve had chocolate covered marshmallows before that are too thick a layer of chocolate & the marshmallow inside becomes tough & chewy! These keep very well & the marshmallows stay gooey/soft without needing to put in a Tupperware box once opened! Some other brands I’ve tried STILL went hard within days when put in an lock type Tupperware! Deliciously moreish & having tried both the dark chocolate one & this milk chocolate one I prefer this one! The vanilla dark chocolate one tastes too strongly of vanilla for my taste! But, both stay soft & keeps very well.