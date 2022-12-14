We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Eye Wedel Ptasie Mleczko In Milk Chocolate 360G

Eye Wedel Ptasie Mleczko In Milk Chocolate 360G
£3.50
£0.97/100g

Product Description

  • Delicate, Soft Creamy Flavour Marshmallow in Milk Chocolate
  • Pack size: 360G

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate 31% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithins and E476, Flavouring), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Invert Sugar Solution, Dried Egg White, Gelling Agent (Agar), Dried Cream (0, 4%), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Preservative (E202), Milk Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 32% minimum, Milk Solids 18% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Cereals (Gluten).

Storage

Best before: see side of the box.Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • Lotte Wedel sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Zamoyskiego 28/30,
  • 03-801 Warszawa,
  • Polska,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • Lotte Wedel sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Zamoyskiego 28/30,
  • 03-801 Warszawa,
  • Polska,
  • Poland.
  • info.expert@wedel.pl
  • www.wedel.com

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g
Energy1898 kJ / 454 kcal
Fat23 g
of which saturates14 g
Carbohydrate57 g
of which sugars48 g
Fibre1,4 g
Protein3,4 g
Salt0,10 g
5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

best treat ever!!

5 stars

best treat ever!!

Super Milk Chocolate

5 stars

Super Milk Chocolate

Just delicious

5 stars

Delicious! Light and so tasty. I buy them for my friends and they all love them!

these are the best thing ever, we aways buy them f

5 stars

these are the best thing ever, we aways buy them for holidays to enjoy

The best chocolate marshmallows that stays soft!

5 stars

I love these chocolate covered marshmallows as they’re just the right amount of chocolate that’s not too thick with a thin coating! I’ve had chocolate covered marshmallows before that are too thick a layer of chocolate & the marshmallow inside becomes tough & chewy! These keep very well & the marshmallows stay gooey/soft without needing to put in a Tupperware box once opened! Some other brands I’ve tried STILL went hard within days when put in an lock type Tupperware! Deliciously moreish & having tried both the dark chocolate one & this milk chocolate one I prefer this one! The vanilla dark chocolate one tastes too strongly of vanilla for my taste! But, both stay soft & keeps very well.

