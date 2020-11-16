Heat & Enjoy Satay Chicken 210G
Product Description
- Skinless and boneless diced chicken thigh in a yellow Thai curry marinade on a skewer, with a satay sauce sachet.
- Marinated chicken skewers in a fragrant coconut satay sauce
- Pack size: 210G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (76%), Satay Sauce Sachet (14%) [Water, Coconut, Roasted Chickpeas, Brown Sugar, Shallot, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Red Chilli, Garlic Purée, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Lime Leaf, Turmeric], Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Maize Starch, Spices, Parsley, Maltodextrin, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Yeast Extract, Desiccated Coconut, Coconut Milk Powder (contains Milk), Coriander, Lemon Grass Oil, Lemon Oil, Turmeric Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove the sauce sachet and keep to one side. After handling the sachet, wash hands thoroughly. Place kebabs on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and add contents of sauce sachet. Return to the oven for another 5 minutes. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using EU chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: This product contains sharp wooden skewers.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
210g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/2 of a pack (94g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|765kJ
|814kJ
|183kcal
|195kcal
|Fat
|10.1g
|10.8g
|Saturates
|3.3g
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|4.4g
|4.7g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.8g
|Protein
|18.2g
|19.4g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 210g typically weighs 188g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
