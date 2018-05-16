Wicked Kitchen Spiced Apple Pie 200G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 917kJ / 218kcal
Product Description
- Shortcrust pastry base filled with apple and cinnamon topped with a puff pastry lid sprinkled with demerara sugar.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures , and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- Nice as pie Puff pastry filled with a sweet apple and cinnamon filling.
- Pack size: 200G
INGREDIENTS: Apple (32%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Demerara Sugar, Palm Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Wheat Protein, Cinnamon.
- Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Instructions: Can be eaten hot or cold. 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 30-35 mins Remove all packaging, leave in foil tray. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
1 Servings
200g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pie (200g)
|Energy
|917kJ / 218kcal
|1834kJ / 437kcal
|Fat
|8.2g
|16.3g
|Saturates
|3.8g
|7.6g
|Carbohydrate
|32.0g
|64.1g
|Sugars
|10.2g
|20.3g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|3.2g
|Protein
|3.4g
|6.8g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
