Tesco 8 Cheese Garlic Slices 255G

£ 1.60
£0.63/100g

New

One slice
  • Energy433kJ 103kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.3g
    5%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1354kJ

Product Description

  • 8 Slices of white baguette topped with a garlic and parsley spread with butter, grated mature Cheddar cheese and mozzarella medium fat soft cheese.
  • Our expert bakers have refined their recipe and techniques over time to create bread that delivers the best possible texture and flavour.
  • Crispy & Cheesy Crusty baguette slices with an aromatic buttery topping and mature Cheddar
  • Pack size: 255G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (4.5%), Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Yeast, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Wheat Fibre, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 6-7 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Preparation and Usage

  • Re-top the slices with any loose cheese topping found in the base of the tray. 

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

255g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (32g)
Energy1354kJ433kJ322kcal103kcal
Fat10.4g3.3g
Saturates5.4g1.7g
Carbohydrate44.9g14.4g
Sugars3.2g1.0g
Fibre3.2g1.0g
Protein10.6g3.4g
Salt1.1g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

