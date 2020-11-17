Tesco 8 Cheese Garlic Slices 255G
Product Description
- 8 Slices of white baguette topped with a garlic and parsley spread with butter, grated mature Cheddar cheese and mozzarella medium fat soft cheese.
- Our expert bakers have refined their recipe and techniques over time to create bread that delivers the best possible texture and flavour.
- Crispy & Cheesy Crusty baguette slices with an aromatic buttery topping and mature Cheddar
- Pack size: 255G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (4.5%), Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Yeast, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Wheat Fibre, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Starch.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 6-7 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Preparation and Usage
Re-top the slices with any loose cheese topping found in the base of the tray.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
255g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (32g)
|Energy
|1354kJ
|433kJ
|322kcal
|103kcal
|Fat
|10.4g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|5.4g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|44.9g
|14.4g
|Sugars
|3.2g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|1.0g
|Protein
|10.6g
|3.4g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
