Tesco Takeaway Meal For 2 Chicken Tikka Masala 1.41Kg

Tesco Takeaway Meal For 2 Chicken Tikka Masala 1.41Kg
£ 7.50
£5.32/kg
½ of a meal
  • Energy4941kJ 1179kcal
    59%
  • Fat50.3g
    72%
  • Saturates11.5g
    58%
  • Sugars22.4g
    25%
  • Salt3.8g
    63%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 703kJ / 168kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated chicken breast in a spiced cream, tomato and cashew nut paste sauce. Cooked potato in a spiced tomato and onion sauce. Cooked basmati rice with spices. Naan bread with onion seeds. Fried onion, gram flour, coriander and spices.
  • Bombay Potatoes Pilau Rice 2 Naan Breads 4 Onion Bhajis
  • Pack size: 1.41KG

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove outer packaging. Onion bhajis and naan bread are not suitable for microwave heating. Pierce film lid several times on the chicken tikka masala. Remove film from the Bombay potatoes and pilau rice and decant into ovenproof dishes and cover. Remove all packaging from the naan bread and onion bhajis. Place the chicken tikka masala on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-15 minutes. Add the onion bhajis to the baking tray along with the Bombay potatoes and heat for a further 5 minutes. Add the pilau rice to the baking tray and heat for a further 10 minutes. Sprinkle the naan bread with water and place on the baking tray for the final 5 minutes of heating. Stir the chicken tikka masala, Bombay potatoes and pilau rice well before serving with the naan bread and onion bhajis. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins

Microwave

Instructions: Each container must be heated separately.
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chilled: 800W 5 mins 30 secs/900W 5 mins
Bombay Potatoes
Chilled: 800W 3 mins 30 secs /900W 3 mins
Pilau Rice
Chilled: 800W 2 mins/900W 1 min 30 secs
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Oven or microwave heat the chicken tikka masala, Bombay potatoes and pilau rice. Oven heat the onion bhajis. Remove all packaging. Sprinkle the naan bread with water and place under a pre-heated medium grill for 2 minutes. Turn once. Naan bread 2 mins

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.41kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a meal (703g)
Energy703kJ / 168kcal4941kJ / 1179kcal
Fat7.2g50.3g
Saturates1.6g11.5g
Carbohydrate18.1g127.0g
Sugars3.2g22.4g
Fibre2.5g17.4g
Protein6.6g46.0g
Salt0.5g3.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

  • 2 onion bhajis
    • Energy1021kJ 246kcal
      12%
    • Fat16.3g
      23%
    • Saturates1.2g
      6%
    • Sugars5.2g
      6%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1042kJ / 251kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Onion, Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Red Chilli Purée, Cayenne Pepper, Onion Seed, Rice Flour, Salt, Turmeric Powder.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g2 onion bhajis (98g)
    Energy1042kJ / 251kcal1021kJ / 246kcal
    Fat16.6g16.3g
    Saturates1.3g1.2g
    Carbohydrate17.0g16.6g
    Sugars5.3g5.2g
    Fibre4.9g4.8g
    Protein5.9g5.8g
    Salt0.6g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy713kJ 169kcal
      8%
    • Fat2.0g
      3%
    • Saturates0.1g
      1%
    • Sugars0.3g
      <1%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 570kJ / 135kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Basmati Rice], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom, Bay Leaf.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (125g)
    Energy570kJ / 135kcal713kJ / 169kcal
    Fat1.6g2.0g
    Saturates0.1g0.1g
    Carbohydrate26.8g33.5g
    Sugars0.2g0.3g
    Fibre1.0g1.3g
    Protein2.8g3.5g
    Salt0.3g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy1400kJ 336kcal
      17%
    • Fat20.2g
      29%
    • Saturates8.3g
      42%
    • Sugars10.4g
      12%
    • Salt1.0g
      17%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 609kJ / 146kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (33%), Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Ground Cashew Nut, Honey, Butter (Milk), Cashew Nut, Coriander Leaf, Sugar, Salt, Soya Oil, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Paprika, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Green Chilli, Turmeric Powder, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Clove Powder, Cardamom, Fennel, Bay Leaf, Lemon Oil, Ginger Powder, Mace, Star Anise, Fenugreek, Basil, Sunflower Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (230g)
    Energy609kJ / 146kcal1400kJ / 336kcal
    Fat8.8g20.2g
    Saturates3.6g8.3g
    Carbohydrate4.6g10.6g
    Sugars4.5g10.4g
    Fibre2.0g4.6g
    Protein11.1g25.5g
    Salt0.5g1.0g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One naan bread
    • Energy1266kJ 300kcal
      15%
    • Fat7.0g
      10%
    • Saturates1.5g
      8%
    • Sugars1.4g
      2%
    • Salt1.0g
      17%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1266kJ / 300kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Yogurt (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphates), Onion Seed, Salt.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne naan bread (100g)
    Energy1266kJ / 300kcal1266kJ / 300kcal
    Fat7.0g7.0g
    Saturates1.5g1.5g
    Carbohydrate49.1g49.1g
    Sugars1.4g1.4g
    Fibre3.3g3.3g
    Protein8.6g8.6g
    Salt1.0g1.0g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy541kJ 129kcal
      6%
    • Fat4.8g
      7%
    • Saturates0.4g
      2%
    • Sugars5.1g
      6%
    • Salt0.8g
      13%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 361kJ / 86kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Cooked Potato (35%), Tomato, Onion, Tomato Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Green Chilli Purée, Coriander Powder, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Coriander, Cumin Powder, Curry Leaf, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Seed, Black Mustard Seed.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (150g)
    Energy361kJ / 86kcal541kJ / 129kcal
    Fat3.2g4.8g
    Saturates0.3g0.4g
    Carbohydrate11.5g17.2g
    Sugars3.4g5.1g
    Fibre2.3g3.4g
    Protein1.8g2.7g
    Salt0.5g0.8g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
