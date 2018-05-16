Tesco Takeaway Meal For 2 Chicken Tikka Masala 1.41Kg

- Energy4941kJ 1179kcal59%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 703kJ / 168kcal
Product Description
- Marinated chicken breast in a spiced cream, tomato and cashew nut paste sauce. Cooked potato in a spiced tomato and onion sauce. Cooked basmati rice with spices. Naan bread with onion seeds. Fried onion, gram flour, coriander and spices.
- Bombay Potatoes Pilau Rice 2 Naan Breads 4 Onion Bhajis
- Pack size: 1.41KG
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove outer packaging. Onion bhajis and naan bread are not suitable for microwave heating. Pierce film lid several times on the chicken tikka masala. Remove film from the Bombay potatoes and pilau rice and decant into ovenproof dishes and cover. Remove all packaging from the naan bread and onion bhajis. Place the chicken tikka masala on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-15 minutes. Add the onion bhajis to the baking tray along with the Bombay potatoes and heat for a further 5 minutes. Add the pilau rice to the baking tray and heat for a further 10 minutes. Sprinkle the naan bread with water and place on the baking tray for the final 5 minutes of heating. Stir the chicken tikka masala, Bombay potatoes and pilau rice well before serving with the naan bread and onion bhajis. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins
Microwave
Instructions: Each container must be heated separately.
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chilled: 800W 5 mins 30 secs/900W 5 mins
Bombay Potatoes
Chilled: 800W 3 mins 30 secs /900W 3 mins
Pilau Rice
Chilled: 800W 2 mins/900W 1 min 30 secs
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Grill
Instructions: Oven or microwave heat the chicken tikka masala, Bombay potatoes and pilau rice. Oven heat the onion bhajis. Remove all packaging. Sprinkle the naan bread with water and place under a pre-heated medium grill for 2 minutes. Turn once. Naan bread 2 mins
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1.41kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a meal (703g)
|Energy
|703kJ / 168kcal
|4941kJ / 1179kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|50.3g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|11.5g
|Carbohydrate
|18.1g
|127.0g
|Sugars
|3.2g
|22.4g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|17.4g
|Protein
|6.6g
|46.0g
|Salt
|0.5g
|3.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.
- 2 onion bhajis
- Energy1021kJ 246kcal12%
- Fat16.3g23%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars5.2g6%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1042kJ / 251kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Onion, Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Red Chilli Purée, Cayenne Pepper, Onion Seed, Rice Flour, Salt, Turmeric Powder.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 2 onion bhajis (98g) Energy 1042kJ / 251kcal 1021kJ / 246kcal Fat 16.6g 16.3g Saturates 1.3g 1.2g Carbohydrate 17.0g 16.6g Sugars 5.3g 5.2g Fibre 4.9g 4.8g Protein 5.9g 5.8g Salt 0.6g 0.6g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- ½ of a pack
- Energy713kJ 169kcal8%
- Fat2.0g3%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 570kJ / 135kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Basmati Rice], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom, Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g ½ of a pack (125g) Energy 570kJ / 135kcal 713kJ / 169kcal Fat 1.6g 2.0g Saturates 0.1g 0.1g Carbohydrate 26.8g 33.5g Sugars 0.2g 0.3g Fibre 1.0g 1.3g Protein 2.8g 3.5g Salt 0.3g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- ½ of a pack
- Energy1400kJ 336kcal17%
- Fat20.2g29%
- Saturates8.3g42%
- Sugars10.4g12%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 609kJ / 146kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (33%), Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Ground Cashew Nut, Honey, Butter (Milk), Cashew Nut, Coriander Leaf, Sugar, Salt, Soya Oil, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Paprika, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Green Chilli, Turmeric Powder, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Clove Powder, Cardamom, Fennel, Bay Leaf, Lemon Oil, Ginger Powder, Mace, Star Anise, Fenugreek, Basil, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g ½ of a pack (230g) Energy 609kJ / 146kcal 1400kJ / 336kcal Fat 8.8g 20.2g Saturates 3.6g 8.3g Carbohydrate 4.6g 10.6g Sugars 4.5g 10.4g Fibre 2.0g 4.6g Protein 11.1g 25.5g Salt 0.5g 1.0g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One naan bread
- Energy1266kJ 300kcal15%
- Fat7.0g10%
- Saturates1.5g8%
- Sugars1.4g2%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1266kJ / 300kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Yogurt (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphates), Onion Seed, Salt.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One naan bread (100g) Energy 1266kJ / 300kcal 1266kJ / 300kcal Fat 7.0g 7.0g Saturates 1.5g 1.5g Carbohydrate 49.1g 49.1g Sugars 1.4g 1.4g Fibre 3.3g 3.3g Protein 8.6g 8.6g Salt 1.0g 1.0g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- ½ of a pack
- Energy541kJ 129kcal6%
- Fat4.8g7%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars5.1g6%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 361kJ / 86kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Potato (35%), Tomato, Onion, Tomato Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Green Chilli Purée, Coriander Powder, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Coriander, Cumin Powder, Curry Leaf, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Seed, Black Mustard Seed.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g ½ of a pack (150g) Energy 361kJ / 86kcal 541kJ / 129kcal Fat 3.2g 4.8g Saturates 0.3g 0.4g Carbohydrate 11.5g 17.2g Sugars 3.4g 5.1g Fibre 2.3g 3.4g Protein 1.8g 2.7g Salt 0.5g 0.8g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
