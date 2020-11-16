Heat & Enjoy Garlic Chilli Chicken 425G
- Energy1063kJ 254kcal13%
- Fat12.1g17%
- Saturates3.3g17%
- Sugars8.7g10%
- Salt1.7g28%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1063kJ
Product Description
- Cooked chicken breast pieces with a batter coating in a garlic and chilli sauce with green peppers.
- Battered chicken breast, green peppers and red onion in a spicy garlic & chilli sauce
- Clean - Tray - Recycle
- Clean - Lid - Recycle
- Label - Don't Recycle
- Microwave 4 1/2 mins
- Chilli rating - med - 2
- Pack size: 425G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (22%), Green Pepper, Red Onion, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Spring Onion, Onion, Rice Wine, Garlic, Palm Oil, Ginger Purée, Demerara Sugar, Corn Starch, Cornflour, Wheat Flour, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Yellow Bean, Potato Starch, Soya Bean, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Red Chilli Purée, Chilli Flakes, Chicken Extract, Wheat, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sea Salt, Black Beans, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonates), Carrot, Leek, Lemon Peel.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 25 mins Remove outer label and lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 4 mins 30 secs/ 900W 4 mins
Remove outer label.
Slightly loosen one side of the lid.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle Sleeve. Don't Recycle
Return to
Net Contents
425g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|½ of a pack (201g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1063kJ
|529kJ
|254kcal
|126kcal
|Fat
|12.1g
|6.0g
|Saturates
|3.3g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|20.4g
|10.2g
|Sugars
|8.7g
|4.3g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|1.0g
|Protein
|14.9g
|7.4g
|Salt
|1.7g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 425g typically weighs 402g.
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
