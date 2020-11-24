Bol Sweet & Spicy Szechaun Glazed Aubergine 405G
New
Product Description
- Sweet & Spicy Glazed Aubergine with a crispy paprika panko crumb and a sticky miso BBQ sauce
- For more information on our range, our packaging and our promises, visit www.bolfoods.com
- This luscious aubergine main is the perfect vegan meal for two.
- This aubergine dish comes pre-marinated in our sweet and spicy Szechuan blend. Topped with a delicious pumpkin seed, paprika and panko breadcrumb topping, simply pair with a sprouting broccoli and red pepper stir fry, some creamy peanut noodles and our sticky miso BBQ drizzle to top it all off.
- Perfect as a vegan main for two.
- Be sure to check out the inside sleeve of the packaging for the full recipe card.
- Since 2015, we've been focusing on how we can make plant-powered food east to enjoy when you are short on time. Just tasty food that will make you feel great on every level and won't cost the earth - planet or penny wise.
- No preaching. No judgement. And nothing artificial. Just plants, made delicious.
- Eat plants, love life.
- Paul, Founder
- 95% plastic free packaging
- Rinse before recycling
- Our tray and sleeve are 100% recyclable, just give your tray a quick rinse before popping in the recycling. The film and sachet are not yet recyclable.
- Dinner for 2 made easy & delicious
- Vegetarian & vegan friendly
- Low in saturated fat and salt
- Pack size: 405G
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Aubergine (78%), Miso BBQ Drizzle (11%) (Water, Demerara Sugar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Salt, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Rice Wine Vinegar, White Miso Paste (Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt), Corn Starch, Dried Onion, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Smoked Black Pepper, Black Pepper), Sweet & Spicy Glaze (8%) (Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Shea Oil), Spices (Ginger, Fennel, Black Pepper, Star Anise, Szechuan Pepper, Chilli Powder, Cinnamon, Cracked Red Chilli, Clove), Dried Green & Red Bell Peppers, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Dried Parsley, Colours: Curcumin, Paprika Extract, Acid (Citric Acid)), Panko Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt)), Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Paprika
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts & Sesame.
Storage
Keep chilled (0-5 ° C)Once opened, eat within 24 hours. For use by date see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 220 ° C Fan/220 ° C/Gas mark 7
Remove sleeve & sachet film
220°C Fan 25 mins
Place in the centre of the oven and cook for 25 minutes
For an extra crispy finish, place aubergine directly on a baking tray for 25 minutes.
Drizzle over with sticky miso BBQ sauce
All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.
Always ensure your food is piping hot before eating.
Produce of
Handmade in the UK in small batches
Preparation and Usage
- Serve your sweet & spicy glazed aubergine with some delicious peanut stir fried noodles and a generous drizzle of our sticky miso BBQ sauce.
- Then jazz it up
- A sprinkle of sesame seeds
- A twist of lime
- Chopped red chillies
Name and address
- BOL,
- The Veg Pad,
- 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
- London,
- W2 6LG,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- www.bolfoods.com
- hello@bolfoods.com
- Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @bolfoods
Net Contents
405g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per half of pack
|RI* per serving
|Energy kJ
|419
|850
|10%
|Energy kcal
|101
|204
|10%
|Fat
|6.8
|13.9
|20%
|of which saturates
|0.9
|1.8
|9%
|Carbohydrate
|6.7
|13.7
|5%
|of which sugars
|4.8
|9.7
|11%
|Fibre
|2.5
|5.0
|Protein
|1.6
|3.2
|6%
|Salt
|0.31
|0.63
|11%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
