Livia's Million Squares Chocolate Orange 4 X 38G

Super yummy!!! The soft caramel is delicious, I ho
Super yummy!!! The soft caramel is delicious, I honestly can't get enough of them!
Disappointing
Tastes super dry and definitely not worth the price at all. Very underwhelming
taste good but really not worth it in my opinion
taste good but really not worth it in my opinion
delicious but tiny!! definitely not a regular in m
delicious but tiny!! definitely not a regular in my shopping basket
Super tasty!
Really tasty! I find orange-flavored foods sometimes taste overpoweringly 'orangy' and artificial but these have a really subtle flavor that works well with the base and the chocolate, plus they're super healthy! Win Win
Tasty, yummy and a good find.
I often get these as they are diary and gluten free, overall a nice taste with a hint of orange, somewhat like a Terrys chocolate but the healthy version, thin later of chocolate to top it off. I have it as a treat and enjoy them.
Joyless
Dry biscuit base, medicinal filling, very thin chocolate. A joyless experience.
So so good!
YoU would not expect these to be so healthy! Absolutely gorgeous. A lovely hint of orange. When you bite into the layer of silky chocolate on top melts in your mouth, a lovely gooey orange paste in the middle, with a delicious crunchy crumbly bottom. The combination of the flavours work really well together!