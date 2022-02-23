We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Livia's Million Squares Chocolate Orange 4 X 38G

3.8(8)Write a review
£ 3.50
£2.31/100g

Product Description

  • Million Squares Chocolate Orange
  • Hungry for more? Good you're one of us!
  • Instagram: Livias
  • #hungryforitall
  • livias.co.uk
  • We're hungry for it all!
  • Livia's was started to satisfy a hunger for sweet treats that are simply scrumptious & always natural.
  • We don't believe in compromising or settling for anything less than everything… and neither should you!
  • Recyclable packaging
  • Gooey orange date caramel between raw dark chocolate and a biscuit base
  • 4 x squares
  • All natural ingredients
  • Simply scrumptious
  • 129 calories per pack
  • Gluten & dairy freeee!
  • Naturally vegan
  • Pack size: 152G

Information

Ingredients

Date Paste (64%), Gluten Free Oats, Dark Chocolate (9%) (Raw Cacao Mass, Coconut Sugar, Cacao Butter, (Cacao Solids 72%)), Maple Syrup, Coconut Oil, Orange Zest (1%), Orange Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain Tree Nuts, Eggs, Soya, Sesame & Peanut For allergens see ingredients in bold

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • May contain the odd date pit piece.

Name and address

  • Livia's Health Foods Ltd,
  • 25 Lonsdale Road,
  • London,
  • NW6 6RA.

Return to

  • www.livias.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 38g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 38g serving
Energy 1434 kJ545 kJ
-340 kcal129 kcal
Fat 9.4g3.6g
of which saturates 6.5g2.5g
Carbohydrate 59.8g22.7g
of which sugars 48.5g18.4g
Fibre 5.6g2.1g
Protein 5.1g2.0g
Salt 0.0g0.0g

Safety information

8 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Super yummy!!! The soft caramel is delicious, I ho

5 stars

Super yummy!!! The soft caramel is delicious, I honestly can't get enough of them!

Disappointing

2 stars

Tastes super dry and definitely not worth the price at all. Very underwhelming

taste good but really not worth it in my opinion

3 stars

taste good but really not worth it in my opinion

delicious but tiny!! definitely not a regular in m

4 stars

delicious but tiny!! definitely not a regular in my shopping basket

Super tasty!

5 stars

Really tasty! I find orange-flavored foods sometimes taste overpoweringly 'orangy' and artificial but these have a really subtle flavor that works well with the base and the chocolate, plus they're super healthy! Win Win

Tasty, yummy and a good find.

5 stars

I often get these as they are diary and gluten free, overall a nice taste with a hint of orange, somewhat like a Terrys chocolate but the healthy version, thin later of chocolate to top it off. I have it as a treat and enjoy them.

Joyless

1 stars

Dry biscuit base, medicinal filling, very thin chocolate. A joyless experience.

So so good!

5 stars

YoU would not expect these to be so healthy! Absolutely gorgeous. A lovely hint of orange. When you bite into the layer of silky chocolate on top melts in your mouth, a lovely gooey orange paste in the middle, with a delicious crunchy crumbly bottom. The combination of the flavours work really well together!

