Moryn Grated Horseradish 170G

packs a real punch! great with beetroot!!
Well Worth Trying!
Pure horseradish and not too sweet. Lasts for a good 2 weeks (as long as your fridge is working), so far and still some left as only me in family eats it!! Nice price too!
Very nice a bit hotter than a cream one
Good quality
I used this for a sauce, it is excellent and just what I needed.
VERY high in sugar!
Delicious BUT way too much sugar!!!! I am diabetic so If I skip the horseradish I can have ice cream
Fantastic Flavour
Everyone agreed its the best flavoured Horseradish we've ever tasted BUT I've only given it 3 stars as was really surprised that storage note reads once opened use within 2 days.....could this be a printing error?
Hot.delicious
Brilliant.just horseradish