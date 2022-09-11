We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Moryn Grated Horseradish 170G

4.5(8)Write a review
Product Description

  • Grated Horseradish.
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

Horseradish Root 60%, Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

  • The product may contain Mustard. For allergen, see ingredient in bold.

Storage

Best before: date and batch number on the lid. Store in a cool, dry place away form direct sunlight. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • The product was not heat treated.

Name and address

  • Zphu Moryń,
  • Włodarczyk I Moryń Sp.J.,
  • ul. Słowackiego 16,
  • 98-354 Siemkowice,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • Zphu Moryń,
  • Włodarczyk I Moryń Sp.J.,
  • ul. Słowackiego 16,
  • 98-354 Siemkowice,
  • Poland.
  • tel./fax + 48 43 841 70 56
  • www.moryn.info

Net Contents

170g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 434 kJ / 103 kcal
Fat 1,0 g
of which saturates <0,1 g
Carbohydrate 19,8 g
of which sugars 19,8 g
Protein 1,7 g
Salt 0,91 g
8 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

5 stars

Well Worth Trying!

5 stars

Pure horseradish and not too sweet. Lasts for a good 2 weeks (as long as your fridge is working), so far and still some left as only me in family eats it!! Nice price too!

5 stars

5 stars

I used this for a sauce, it is excellent and just

5 stars

I used this for a sauce, it is excellent and just what I needed.

VERY high in sugar!

3 stars

Delicious BUT way too much sugar!!!! I am diabetic so If I skip the horseradish I can have ice cream

Fantastic Flavour

3 stars

Everyone agreed its the best flavoured Horseradish we've ever tasted BUT I've only given it 3 stars as was really surprised that storage note reads once opened use within 2 days.....could this be a printing error?

Hot.delicious

5 stars

Brilliant.just horseradish

