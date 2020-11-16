By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heat & Enjoy Lamb Kebabs 440G

Heat & Enjoy Lamb Kebabs 440G
£ 5.00
£11.37/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy2050kJ 490kcal
    25%
  • Fat24.9g
    36%
  • Saturates9.4g
    47%
  • Sugars9.8g
    11%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2050kJ / 490kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Spicy lamb kebabs and 2 flatbreads with sachets of pickled red onion, chilli sauce and garlic mayonnaise.
  • Aromatic spiced lamb kebabs with soft flatbreads, pickled red onion, chilli sauce and a cooling garlic mayo
  • Pack size: 440G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Lamb Kebab, Flatbread, Pickled Red Onions, Chilli Sauce, Garlic Mayonnaise.

Lamb Kebab contains: Lamb (87%), Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Coriander, Cumin, Garlic Powder, Smoked Paprika, Paprika, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Turmeric, Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Parsley, Cinnamon, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Dextrose, Sugar, Thickener (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Fenugreek, Yeast, Maize Starch, Lemon Peel, Colour (Paprika Extract), Clove, Psyllium Husk Fibre, Fennel, Chilli Powder.

Flatbread contains: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Fibre, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Starch.

Pickled Red Onion contains: Red Onion, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar.

Chilli Sauce contains: Tomato, Water, Tomato Paste, Red Chilli Purée, Onion, Muscovado Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Paprika, Chilli, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Flavouring, Celery Extract, Onion Powder, Celery Seed, Citric Acid, Turmeric, Parsley, Celery Juice Powder.

Garlic Mayonnaise contains: Greek Style Natural Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Garlic Purée, Egg Yolk, Lemon Juice, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Sea Salt, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Grill
Instructions: Time: 12-14 mins Temperature: Medium-High Place the kebabs under a pre-heated grill turning occasionally. During the final minute of cooking, sprinkle the flatbeads with water and place under the grill. Spread the sauces and onions over the flatbreads. Remove the skewers from the kababs and place onto the flatbreads. Roll, serve and enjoy.

Produce of

Made using British and New Zealand lamb

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

440g e

Nutrition

Typical Values1/2 of a pack (202g**)Per 100g
Energy2050kJ / 490kcal1015kJ / 243kcal
Fat24.9g12.3g
Saturates9.4g4.7g
Carbohydrate36.3g18.0g
Sugars9.8g4.9g
Fibre6.3g3.1g
Protein27.1g13.4g
Salt1.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 440g typically weighs 404g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

