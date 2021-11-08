Livia's Million Squares Salted Caramel 4 X 38G

Just don't buy
I did not like these at all - no soft caramel and not sweet. I aput them in the bin after trying one.
Would NOT recommend
Can’t believe these are priced at over £3 - absolutely NOT worth it all. I’m vegan and have tried countless vegan products before but this has to be one of the most disappointing ones out there. Don’t waste your money!
Terrible
Awful, just date paste on a stale oat base. Don’t waste your money when there are so many far better options.
Tried them for the first time this week and OMG am
Tried them for the first time this week and OMG amazing. I'm not normally a vegan but thought I'd give them a shot. It certainly hit the sweet spot and is better! for you as it has no refined sugar in. Totally going to buy again!
You will fall in love
Absolutely gorgeous! You would not believe that these are so healthy! I can’t get enough of them! A lovely crumbly bottom and a delicious sweet salted caramel middle, the silky chocolate on top melts in your mouth! Love this brand so much.
Gluten, Dairy and Sugar free --- yum yum yum!
Gluten, dairy and sugar free! Soooo tasty! HAPPY GIRL! Very healthy ingredients, they're over 60% dates so it not only tastes yummy but is super healthy, a guilt free treat! Not too sweet though, sometimes things like this can be too sweet! I buy these and Deliciously ella cups and they're enough to keep me on diet and to fill my sweet tooth! :) I'd say snack wise they're very much a biscuit so if you're after more of a chocolate go for deliciously ella cups; it really depends on what snack you're after in the moment haha!!
Overpriced and alarmingly underwhelming.
Way too much packing for a start. Cardboard box and then each thing individually wrapped. Bought as a treat but they were really bland and boring. The markup on these must be enormous, bits essentially just date paste on a rubbish biscuit. The vegan tax is real! Definitely would not recommend.