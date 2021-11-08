We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Livia's Million Squares Salted Caramel 4 X 38G

Write a review
Livia's Million Squares Salted Caramel 4 X 38G
£ 3.50
£2.31/100g

Product Description

  • Million Squares Salted Caramel
  • Hungry for more? Good you're one of us!
  • Instagram: Livias
  • #hungryforitall
  • livias.co.uk
  • We're hungry for it all!
  • Livia's was started to satisfy a hunger for sweet treats that are simply scrumptious & always natural.
  • We don't believe in compromising or settling for anything less than everything… and neither should you!
  • Recyclable packaging
  • Gooey salted date caramel between raw dark chocolate and a biscuit base
  • 4 x squares
  • All natural ingredients
  • Simply scrumptious
  • 129 calories per pack
  • Gluten & dairy freeee!
  • Naturally vegan
  • Pack size: 152G

Information

Ingredients

Date Paste (64%), Gluten Free Oats, Dark Chocolate (9%) (Raw Cacao Mass, Coconut Sugar, Cacao Butter, (Cacao Solids 72%)), Maple Syrup, Coconut Oil, Himalayan Pink Salt (0.8%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Tree Nuts, Eggs, Soya, Sesame & Peanut For allergens see ingredients in bold

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • May contain the odd date pit piece.

Name and address

  • Livia's Health Foods Ltd,
  • 25 Lonsdale Road,
  • London,
  • NW6 6RA.

Return to

  • Livia's Health Foods Ltd,
  • 25 Lonsdale Road,
  • London,
  • NW6 6RA.
  • www.livias.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 38g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 38g serving
Energy 1431kJ544kJ
-339kcal129kcal
Fat 9.4g3.6g
of which saturates 6.5g2.5g
Carbohydrate 59.7g22.7g
of which sugars 48.4g18.4g
Fibre 5.5g2.1g
Protein 5.1g1.9g
Salt 0.8g0.3g

Safety information

May contain the odd date pit piece.

7 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Just don't buy

1 stars

I did not like these at all - no soft caramel and not sweet. I aput them in the bin after trying one.

Would NOT recommend

1 stars

Can’t believe these are priced at over £3 - absolutely NOT worth it all. I’m vegan and have tried countless vegan products before but this has to be one of the most disappointing ones out there. Don’t waste your money!

Terrible

1 stars

Awful, just date paste on a stale oat base. Don’t waste your money when there are so many far better options.

Tried them for the first time this week and OMG am

5 stars

Tried them for the first time this week and OMG amazing. I'm not normally a vegan but thought I'd give them a shot. It certainly hit the sweet spot and is better! for you as it has no refined sugar in. Totally going to buy again!

You will fall in love

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous! You would not believe that these are so healthy! I can’t get enough of them! A lovely crumbly bottom and a delicious sweet salted caramel middle, the silky chocolate on top melts in your mouth! Love this brand so much.

Gluten, Dairy and Sugar free --- yum yum yum!

5 stars

Gluten, dairy and sugar free! Soooo tasty! HAPPY GIRL! Very healthy ingredients, they're over 60% dates so it not only tastes yummy but is super healthy, a guilt free treat! Not too sweet though, sometimes things like this can be too sweet! I buy these and Deliciously ella cups and they're enough to keep me on diet and to fill my sweet tooth! :) I'd say snack wise they're very much a biscuit so if you're after more of a chocolate go for deliciously ella cups; it really depends on what snack you're after in the moment haha!!

Overpriced and alarmingly underwhelming.

1 stars

Way too much packing for a start. Cardboard box and then each thing individually wrapped. Bought as a treat but they were really bland and boring. The markup on these must be enormous, bits essentially just date paste on a rubbish biscuit. The vegan tax is real! Definitely would not recommend.

