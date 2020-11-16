Heat & Enjoy Garlic Bread 200G
Product Description
- A pull apart bread topped with a garlic and parsley spread, with butter.
- A hand finished tear and share bread topped with a garlic and parsley spread
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Garlic (2%), Parsley, Salt, Yeast, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Butter (Milk), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Colour (Carotenes), Wheat Starch.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 12 mins Remove outer film. Leave in foil tray and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/2 of a pack (100g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1449kJ
|1449kJ
|344kcal
|344kcal
|Fat
|11.0g
|11.0g
|Saturates
|2.3g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|50.8g
|50.8g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|2.8g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.7g
|Protein
|9.7g
|9.7g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
