Bol Centrepiece Indian Butternut Squash 350G

Product Description
- Indian Spiced Butternut Squash with a toasted almond pistachio crumb and a sweet mango chutney
- For more information on our range, our packaging and our promises, visit www.bolfoods.com
- This colourful, indulgently spiced butternut squash is the perfect vegan meal for two.
- Inspired by the delights of Southern India, our butternut squash dish comes pre-marinated with our ten spice blend and topped with an almond pistachio crumb. Serve as a centrepiece with curried lentils, fresh spinach and coconut yoghurt and then finish everything off with our sweet mango chutney drizzle.
- Perfect as a vegan main for two.
- Be sure to check out the inside sleeve of the packaging for the full recipe card.
- Since 2015, we've been focusing on how we can make plant-powered food east to enjoy when you are short on time. Just tasty food that will make you feel great on every level and won't cost the earth - planet or penny wise.
- No preaching. No judgement. And nothing artificial. Just plants, made delicious.
- Eat plants, love life.
- Paul, Founder
- 95% plastic free packaging
- Rinse before recycling
- Our tray and sleeve are 100% recyclable, just give your tray a quick rinse before popping in the recycling. The film and sachet are not yet recyclable.
- Dinner for 2 made easy & delicious
- Vegetarian & vegan friendly
- Low in saturated fat and salt
- Source of fibre
- Pack size: 350G
- Low in salt
- Low in saturated fat
Information
Ingredients
Butternut Squash (77%), Mango Chutney (11%) (Water, Sugar, Mango Puree, Barley Malt Vinegar, Mango Juice Concentrate, Corn Starch, Dried Garlic, Salt, Spices (Black Onion Seeds, Cracked Red Chilli, Cumin, Cardamom, Clove), Colour: Curcumin, Indian Spiced Marinade (9%) (Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Shea Oil), Spices (Garam Masala, Cumin, Coriander, Turmeric, Paprika, Ginger, Cracked Red Chilli, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Cardamom, Kashmiri Chilli), Dried Garlic, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Dried Onion, Dried Herbs (Parsley, Coriander Leaf), Colour (Curcumin), Onion Extract), Pistachio Nuts, Almonds
Allergy Information
- May contain Soya & Sesame.
Storage
Keep chilled (0-5 ° C)Once opened, eat within 24 hours. For use by date see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 220 ° C Fan/220 ° C/Gas mark 7
Remove sleeve, sachet & film
220°C Fan 35 mins
Place in centre of the oven and cook for 35 minutes
Drizzle over with sweet mango chutney
All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only. Always ensure your food is piping hot before eating.
Produce of
Handmade in the UK in small batches
Preparation and Usage
- Serve your spiced butternut with delicious curried lentils & fresh spinach and a generous drizzle of our sweet mango chutney.
- Then Jazz it up
- Some tangy pickled red onion
- A twist of lime
- A dollop of coconut yoghurt
Name and address
- BOL,
- The Veg Pad,
- 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
- London,
- W2 6LG,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- www.bolfoods.com
- hello@bolfoods.com
- Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @bolfoods
Net Contents
350g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per half of pack
|RI* per serving
|Energy kJ
|565
|988
|12%
|Energy kcal
|136
|237
|12%
|Fat
|9.0
|15.8
|23%
|of which saturates
|1.0
|1.8
|9%
|Carbohydrate
|10.8
|18.9
|7%
|of which sugars
|6.9
|12.1
|13%
|Fibre
|0.6
|1.1
|Protein
|1.7
|3.0
|6%
|Salt
|0.13
|0.22
|4%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
