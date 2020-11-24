Wicked Kitchen Chocolate Orange Sundae 110G
- Energy1118kJ 267kcal13%
- Fat11.0g16%
- Saturates9.6g48%
- Sugars19.9g22%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1118kJ
Product Description
- Coconut and rice based dessert with alcohol. Layers of orange flavoured chocolate mousse, orange flavoured mousse, chocolate sauce, orange flavoured chocolate sauce and decorated with candied orange peel.
- Sweet layers of vegan chocolate and orange flavours with more chocolate and amazing candied orange peel
- Pack size: 110G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Rice, Coconut Cream (2.5%), Inulin, Cocoa Powder, Dark Chocolate (1.5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Orange Peel (1.5%), Alcohol, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Citrus Fibre, Modified Tapioca Starch, Thickener (Carrageenan), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Carrot Concentrate, Apple Concentrate, Salt, Safflower Concentrate.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Contains alcohol..
Recycling info
Tag. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
110g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each pot (110g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1118kJ
|1017kJ
|267kcal
|243kcal
|Fat
|11.0g
|10.0g
|Saturates
|9.6g
|8.7g
|Carbohydrate
|36.0g
|32.7g
|Sugars
|19.9g
|18.1g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|4.3g
|Protein
|1.2g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: Contains alcohol..
