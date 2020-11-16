By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Heat & Enjoy Green Thai Chicken Curry 425G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Heat & Enjoy Green Thai Chicken Curry 425G
£ 5.00
£11.77/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy1161kJ 278kcal
    14%
  • Fat15.8g
    23%
  • Saturates5.2g
    26%
  • Sugars9.3g
    10%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1161kJ

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast pieces in a coconut, water chestnut and single cream Thai style sauce.
  • For amazing prizes, offers & fun stuff follow us on Facebook & Instagram.
  • Facebook, Instagram heat&enjoyuk
  • Thai inspired coconut curry with chicken breast, lemongrass and lime leaf
  • Clean - Tray - Recycle
  • Clean - Lid - Recycle
  • Label - Don't Recycle
  • © Copyright 2020
  • Thai inspired coconut curry with chicken breast, lemongrass and lime leaf
  • Microwave 4 mins
  • Chilli rating - med - 2
  • Pack size: 425G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (25%), Water, Red Pepper, Coconut, Water Chestnut, Single Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Sugar, Green Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée, Lime Juice, Ginger Purée, Lemongrass, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Coriander, Anchovy (Fish), Shallot, Galangal, Chicken Extract, Salt, Sugar, Sea Salt, Tamarind Paste, Basil, Lime Leaf, Ginger Powder, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Turmeric Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 20 mins Remove outer label and lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 4 mins/ 900W 3 mins 30 secs
Remove outer label.
Slightly loosen one side of the lid.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle Sleeve. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

425g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values½ of a pack (212g)Per 100g
Energy1161kJ548kJ278kcal131kcal
Fat15.8g7.5g
Saturates5.2g2.4g
Carbohydrate14.1g6.7g
Sugars9.3g4.4g
Fibre1.4g0.7g
Protein19.2g9.0g
Salt1.8g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Clubcard Price

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.41
£0.41/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here