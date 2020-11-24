Squeaky Bean Ready To Eat Italian Ham Style Sandwich Slices 90G
New
Product Description
- Plant-Based Ham Style Slices Made from Wheat Gluten with Vegetables and Herbs
- Product packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Ready-to-Eat
- Wildly Delicious Plants
- High Protein
- Low Saturated Fat
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 90G
- Low Saturated Fat
- High Protein
Information
Ingredients
Water, Wheat Gluten (33%), Vegetables (2.5%) (Carrots, Onions, Beetroot), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Wheat Flour, Chickpea Flour, Potato Flakes, Potato Starch, Durum Wheat Flour, Iodised Salt [Sea Salt, Potassium Iodate (0.007%)], Natural Flavouring, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Herbs, Spices
Allergy Information
- May also not be suitable for customers with an allergy to Celery, Mustard, Nut (Almond), Milk (Lactose) and Egg due to manufacturing methods. Strict controls are in place to prevent cross contamination, but for severe allergy sufferers, we advise that this product is not suitable.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5ºC. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Squeaky Beang®,
- Discovery House,
- 11 Wells Place,
- RH1 3AS.
Return to
- Squeaky Beang®,
- Discovery House,
- 11 Wells Place,
- RH1 3AS.
- www.squeakybean.co.uk
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|943KJ / 224KCAL
|Fat
|4.5g
|Of which saturates
|0.8g
|Carbohydrates
|12g
|Of which sugars
|4.3g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|Protein
|31g
|Salt
|2.6g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020