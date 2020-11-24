By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Squeaky Bean Ready To Eat Italian Ham Style Sandwich Slices 90G

Product Description

  • Plant-Based Ham Style Slices Made from Wheat Gluten with Vegetables and Herbs
  • Product packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Ready-to-Eat
  • Wildly Delicious Plants
  • High Protein
  • Low Saturated Fat
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 90G
  • High Protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Gluten (33%), Vegetables (2.5%) (Carrots, Onions, Beetroot), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Wheat Flour, Chickpea Flour, Potato Flakes, Potato Starch, Durum Wheat Flour, Iodised Salt [Sea Salt, Potassium Iodate (0.007%)], Natural Flavouring, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Herbs, Spices

Allergy Information

  • May also not be suitable for customers with an allergy to Celery, Mustard, Nut (Almond), Milk (Lactose) and Egg due to manufacturing methods. Strict controls are in place to prevent cross contamination, but for severe allergy sufferers, we advise that this product is not suitable.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5ºC. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Squeaky Beang®,
  • Discovery House,
  • 11 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS.

Return to

  • Squeaky Beang®,
  • Discovery House,
  • 11 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS.
  • www.squeakybean.co.uk

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 943KJ / 224KCAL
Fat 4.5g
Of which saturates 0.8g
Carbohydrates12g
Of which sugars4.3g
Fibre 4.3g
Protein 31g
Salt2.6g

