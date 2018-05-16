By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Montezumas Orange & Mandarin Half Moonies 150G

Montezumas Orange & Mandarin Half Moonies 150G
£ 3.00
£2.00/100g

New

Product Description

  • Mandarin & Orange Dark Chocolate Solid Bumps
  • Find out more at montezumas.co.uk
  • "We think these ridiculously smooth, rich and zesty dark chocolate solid bumps are the perfect bite-sized treat to tickle your taste buds and put a smile on your face."
  • Helen
  • Happy Planet, Happy People
  • Since our foundation in 2000, we've worked to a set of principles we call 'Trading Fairly'. These guide everything we do, from sourcing our cocoa, to developing our products, and working with our partners. We're passionate about finding ways to reduce our impact on our beautiful planet. We're proud that all our packaging is either recyclable, bio-degradable or compostable. Helen & Simon Pattinson, Co-founders
  • 100% Recyclable
  • Help keep our planet beautiful
  • Don't forget me
  • I'm 100% recyclable tool
  • Extraordinary Chocolate
  • Made without Milk
  • Free from: Colourings, Gluten, GM & Preservatives
  • Perfect for Vegans
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Vanilla Extract), Mandarin Oil & Orange Oil, Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 70% min

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk, Nuts & Peanuts

Storage

Store in a cool placeFor best before see base

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Montezuma's Chocolates,
  • West Sussex,
  • PO20 7BT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2402kj
-578kcal
Fat42g
Of which: saturates25g
Carbohydrates36g
Of which: sugars29g
Fibre9g
Protein9g
Salt0.3g

