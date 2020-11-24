Wicked Kitchen 2 Chocolate & Cherry Desserts 2X90g
Product Description
- Coconut and rice based chocolate mousse and cherry coulis.
- A vegan match made in heaven Decadent and smooth chocolate and cherry dessert.
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Cherry Purée (13%), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Coconut Cream (3%), Rice, Dried Glucose Syrup, Inulin, Cocoa Powder, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dark Chocolate (1.5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Alcohol, Maltodextrin, Modified Maize Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Citrus Fibre, Modified Tapioca Starch, Thickener (Carrageenan), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sunflower Oil, Flavourings, Stabiliser (Pectins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Contains alcohol..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
180 g (2x90g e)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Pot (90g)
|Energy
|868kJ
|781kJ
|207kcal
|187kcal
|Fat
|8.6g
|7.7g
|Saturates
|7.4g
|6.7g
|Carbohydrate
|27.6g
|24.8g
|Sugars
|17.7g
|15.9g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|3.6g
|Protein
|1.3g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Contains alcohol..
