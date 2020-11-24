Wicked Kitchen 2 Passion Fruit Panna Cotta 2X120g
- Energy1067kJ 255kcal13%
- Fat10.4g15%
- Saturates2.8g14%
- Sugars22.8g25%
- Salt0.1g2%
Product Description
- Rice and coconut-based set cream alternative and passion fruit coulis.
- Rich coconut and rice cream alternative topped with delicious passion fruit topping
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Glucose Syrup, Passion Fruit Purée (12%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Rice, Inulin, Coconut Cream (2%), Alcohol, Corn Starch, Maltodextrin, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Sodium Alginate), Tapioca Starch, Modified Tapioca Starch, Stabiliser (Pectins), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Contains alcohol..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle Insert. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
240g (2x120g e)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pot (120g)
|Energy
|890kJ
|1067kJ
|213kcal
|255kcal
|Fat
|8.7g
|10.4g
|Saturates
|2.3g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|28.6g
|34.3g
|Sugars
|19.0g
|22.8g
|Fibre
|5.7g
|6.8g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: Contains alcohol..
